Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (23-19) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (15-15) at FedExForum

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Dallas Mavericks 112, Memphis Grizzlies 85 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks are hopeful Jason Kidd can return to the bench Saturday to resume coaching against Orlando, sources say.

Dallas is 3-1 with Kidd in NBA protocols under acting coach Sean Sweeney, ending win streaks for Chicago (9) and Memphis (11).

More: marcstein.substack.com – 12:57 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Luka Doncic was very complimentary of Ja Morant. He said Morant deserves the attention he’s getting, including passing him in the most recent All-Star voting.

“He’s just a different player. His athleticism is above everything. He jumps out of the gym.” – 12:55 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Some important things tonight:

Memphis #1 in paint pts (55.6/gm), Dallas won that battle 72-50. Memphis top fast break pts team (16.6/gm), advantage Mavs 23-11. Grizzlies lead NBA in rebound pct & were +11/game in rebs during their 11 gm streak. Mavs outrebounded the Grizz by 11. – 12:50 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant said that one game won’t define this team. He adds they were all tired by the end of it.

“I wasn’t locked in. Throwing the ball all over the court.” – 12:50 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

The way Mavs have been finishing games vs good teams (Outside of NY when they were never really in the game) has been incredible in Jan.

Vs DEN Outscore 34-26 win by 14

Vs GS Outscore 29-15, win by 17

VS CHI outscore 30-20 win by 14

Vs MEM Outscor 28-12 win by 27. – 12:45 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Against Memphis tonight Luka Doncic had 27P/12R/10A. Luka now has 40 career triple-doubles. The other 349 players who have appeared in a game in franchise history for the Mavericks have combined for 40 triple-doubles. And 21 of those were by Jason Kidd! – 12:41 AM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Marquese Chriss had 15 points and 6 rebounds on 6-7 shooting tonight.

Chriss has 3 games with 10+ points in his 12 appearances with the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/EyMChXyJPR – 12:39 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

40th triple-double.

All-Star starter behavior.

⭐ Retweet to vote for #LukaDoncic for #NBAAllStar ⭐

@ModeloUSA | #ModeloMilestone pic.twitter.com/CgzCFy58aw – 12:39 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Darko Rajakovic acknowledged fatigue was a factor for Memphis late in this one, but they were disappointed in the effort.

“We know we have this team again in the next seven days. We are looking forward to seeing them again.” – 12:38 AM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

The Grizzlies scored 30 points in the second half. Got to be a season low. – 12:29 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

For the 6th time in franchise history, the Mavs stop an opponent winning streak of 11 games or longer. Memphis had won 11 straight before the Mavs outscored em 62-30 in the 2H to win easily 112-85. Mavs have now won 8 of 10…including wins in the last 10 days vs GS, CHI & MEM. – 12:28 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

JB’s MIP campaign starts NOW.

Career-high 5 steals. pic.twitter.com/7xIrNZCYbA – 12:28 AM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

keep rocking wit us. see you Monday. pic.twitter.com/wzvack0rjK – 12:26 AM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Reggie Bullock finished tonight’s game with 10 points, 9 rebounds and a game-high +31 rating.

The +31 rating is the third-best of his career, only behind a game with a +36 rating (1/17/21 at BOS) and a game with a +34 rating (3/31/19 at NOP). pic.twitter.com/AxAL3Q6qVd – 12:25 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Luka Triple Doncic.

#LukaMagic x #NBAAllStar

Retweet to send a very deserving Luka to the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/qzZdoWqzAH – 12:24 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Quick recap of how the Mavericks stopped Memphis’ 11-game winning streak.

mavs.com/mavs-stifle-gr… – 12:22 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Welp, all good things must come to an end. The Grizzlies’ winning streak stops at 11, as they lose to the Dallas Mavericks 112-85. Quick Recap from @PAKA_FLOCKA https://t.co/oGQIoUVQJc pic.twitter.com/IpESXnO76X – 12:22 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Final

Mavs .. yeah :/

Grizzlies .. yeah :/ – 12:22 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

The @Memphis Grizzlies 11-game winning streak ends tonight.

Grizzlies fall to the Mavericks 112-85. – 12:21 AM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

With tonight’s win, the Mavericks snapped the 11-game win streak by the Grizzlies.

This is the 9th win streak of 10+ games snapped by the Mavericks in franchise history, with all but the first coming on the road. pic.twitter.com/sGO45DuhYX – 12:20 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Razzmatazz-hop-skiddily-doo 🙃

#LukaDoncic x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/t3LbJLUCpS – 12:11 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Grizzlies have Culver, Konchar, Mathias, Aldama, and Tillman in the game now – 12:10 AM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

The @JWright929espn dream of a 49-game winning streak appears to be over. Alas.

First time since Dillon Brooks got hurt that his absence was really noticeable. Luka Doncic had his way with the Grizzlies after halftime. – 12:10 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

#️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ secured.

@Luka Doncic x #NBAAllStar. RT TO VOTE. pic.twitter.com/mGS6n0Gqkg – 12:09 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Luka Doncic has a triple-double.

27pts, 12reb, 10ast – 12:08 AM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Luka Dončić has recorded his 40th career triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists midway through the 4th quarter.

Dončić is now one of 11 players in @NBA history to record 40 triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/qlbKT9PV5w – 12:08 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Go get the Culver-Mathias-Aldama-Tillman crew out there and get your rotation ready for the MLK day – 12:07 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

That’s Doncic’s 40th career triple-double, making him the 11th player to reach that plateau. He got the triple-double with a behind-the-back assist to Powell.

In case any of you have forgotten, he’s 22. – 12:07 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Jalen Brunson with five steals. You love to see it. – 12:06 AM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

keep chipping. keep chipping. – 12:03 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

This team just looks exhausted, but also credit to Dallas for taking advantage of it with physical defense and good ball movement – 11:57 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks score the first seven of the fourth quarter, go up 91-73, forcing Memphis timeout. Outstanding second half going by this group. – 11:56 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

TIMMMAAYYYYYYYYYY FOR 3! – 11:55 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Luka finding his groove with 10 points in Q3 🪄

RT to vote #LukaDoncic to the #NBAAllStar game! (@acmebrick) pic.twitter.com/sKog1BjqHf – 11:54 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizzlies are completely out of gas. Nothing will go. Every shot is short. – 11:54 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

Mavs have gotten Grizzlies into a halfcourt game. They have only turned it over twice since the 1st qtr. Grizzlies gotta get this thing moving up and down if want streak to continue. – 11:53 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks with a fantastic third quarter. They hold Memphis to 36.4 percent shooting, outrebound them 14-8 and outscore them 34-18. They own an 84-73 lead going into the fourth. – 11:51 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Dallas outscored Memphis 34-18 in the third quarter. Remember, the Grizzlies played last night, so theoretically this would be the point in the game where Dallas is the fresher-legged team. – 11:50 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

end of the 3rd quarter

Mavs 84

Grizz 73

Ja: 17 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds

Bane: 12 points, 6 rebounds

Anderson: 12 points, 5 rebounds

Clarke: 9 points, 2 blocks

Trip: 8 points, 7 rebounds – 11:50 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

4th quarter run comin.

📺 Watch on @GrizzOnBally 📺

📻 Listen on @929espn 📻 pic.twitter.com/HvmPb4ufV9 – 11:50 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Dorian. Finney. Smith.

That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/SKyxrmg4B5 – 11:48 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Kyle Anderson for 3! – 11:46 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Brutal quarter for Memphis all around. – 11:46 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Mark Jones: “Finney-Smith finna win this game for Dallas.”

Mavs fans, y’all know exactly who to blame if this goes south. – 11:43 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Grizzlies currently look like a team that’s playing their 8th game in 12 days. – 11:41 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Finney-Smith has 8 points in this quarter, and he leads Dallas with 15. – 11:40 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Two Dallas points coming off the board. It was a shot clock violation. – 11:40 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Gut-check time. Memphis hasn’t been hit with a haymaker like this during the winning streak. Easy to see how Dallas’ defense has been so good lately. – 11:40 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Mavericks are just on a ruthless run right now… – 11:39 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

20-4 Mavericks run. – 11:38 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

This is Dallas’ largest lead, 69-64. – 11:37 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Memphis has not played great basketball here in this third quarter. Mistakes galore and giving up easy scores. Gotta wake up. – 11:37 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

mavericks bench a sixth defender for the corner 3? pic.twitter.com/glITBzbCb7 – 11:32 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

The start to the 3Q was about as bad as the Grizzlies have looked during this win streak. Ja Morant has 15 points and 5 assists but also 6 turnovers. – 11:32 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks up 63-62. Grizz take timeout. – 11:31 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic needs 2 rebounds and 2 assists for his 40th career triple-double — to go along with his 14 points so far.

He would be the 11th player to reach that milestone. – 11:31 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Extremely sloppy offense from the Grizzlies in this third quarter and they trail again. Totally out of sorts. – 11:30 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Grizzlies have been so good in the draft lately. Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Desmond Bane … this is how you win. Ja, Jackson, they are the pillars. Mid/late draft picks — that’s what push you to a high level. – 11:29 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

this is how you move without the rock.

cc: @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/bmuBXR4Ez8 – 11:28 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brandon Clarke just destroyed Jalen Brunson on that mismatch – 11:28 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

That footwork from Bane on that fly-by 3 was really impressive – 11:22 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

There’s hope within the Mavericks organization that Kristaps Porzingis can clear health and safety protocols as soon as tomorrow, but it’s extremely unrealistic to think he could play against Orlando tomorrow, and or probably even Monday against OKC. Hasn’t practiced in 2 weeks. – 11:20 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs trail in MEM 55-50 at half. Rallied from nine down in 1st qtr to take 2 pt lead. But big 3pt play by Ja right before half gives Griz the edge. Morant 15 for MEM. Doncic 9-6-5 for Mavs. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 11:14 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

The energy inside FedExForum has been so refreshing these past few games. Missed this during the pandemic. Incredible homestand so far, and we’ve still got another half of Grizzlies-Mavs, Luka-Ja and the MLK game against Chicago. – 11:12 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Close contest at the half.

#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/VBto3EtvR6 – 11:10 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Grizzlies up 55-50 at the half.

Ja Morant w/ a game-high 15pts, 3reb, 4 ast

Kyle Anderson off the bench with 9pts, 5 reb

Jaren Jackson Jr: 6pts, 5 reb – 11:09 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Since I’ve pointed out Doncic’s turnover total several times, only fair to note that Morant has 4, along with 15 points and 4 assists. – 11:09 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks down 55-50 at halftime. All in all a very competitive 24 minutes. Luka was average by his standards, but the Mavericks still hanging tough. Will they be the ones to stop Memphis’ 11-game win streak? – 11:07 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Euro-steppin’ in Memphis

@AcmeBrick | @Luka Doncic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/forLbugbfT – 11:07 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

HALFTIME

Mavs 50

Grizz 55

Ja: 15 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds

Anderson: 9 points, 5 rebounds

Ziaire: 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

Bane: 7 points, 4 rebounds

BC: 7 points, 2 blocks

Trip: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block – 11:06 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

beautiful. memphis. grizzlies. basketball. pic.twitter.com/5WqGxwPWvR – 11:06 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

And we end the 1st half with M-V-P chants for Ja Morant! – 11:06 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant with the acrobatic and-1! He’s just an unbelievable finisher – 11:05 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant. Spectacular. – 11:05 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

PUT EM IN THE MIX @Ja Morant

#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/M9mVr46fU3 – 11:04 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

5 turnovers for Doncic. His career regular-season high is 9. – 11:03 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Luka Doncic just took it right at Jaren Jackson Jr. It did not work out the way he’d hoped. – 11:03 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jaren Jackson Jr. has turned into a brick wall in the paint. One of the best paint defenders in the NBA.

Goodness. – 11:03 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

TRIP WITH THE MASSIVE BLOCK ON LUKA THEN DESMOND BANE WITH THE FASTBREAK AND-1 – 11:02 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Just barely robbed of the Jaren Jackson Jr. combo meal. – 11:01 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks playing better defense and took a brief lead. Now tied at 46. Last two minutes of the half and start of the third are going to be critical. – 11:00 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Luka Doncic just chuckled at Grizz hitting a Mavericks fan in the head with a pillow. – 11:00 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Grizzlies have had 4 turnovers in this 2nd qtr.. – 10:56 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Timmy with a 𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒑 bucket 💦 pic.twitter.com/IH8asOAHP3 – 10:54 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

the realest 🦄 in the room. debate your toaster.

@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/av1zVuUi1H – 10:53 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

BC. SIT DOWN. LOCK UP. – 10:48 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks got 4 offensive rebounds and couldn’t get a shot out of it – 10:46 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

9-4-4 for Doncic — and the 4 turnovers. – 10:46 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

THJ BIG THREE. – 10:45 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Tim Hardaway Jr. consistently kills the Grizzlies. He must love playing against Memphis. – 10:45 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

I’ve said it in some variation 2 times in the past 24 hours, but Desmond Bane is the basketball equivalent to Derrick Henry when he gets going in transition – 10:43 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Tim Hardaway hit Desmond Bane with the fly-by 3 – 10:39 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

End of 1st qtr, Grizzlies lead 29-25 over Dallas.

Grizz have 7 assists on 11 made FG, 9 2nd chance PTS off 5 offensive boards, 4 steals and have scored 8 PTS off 6 DAL turnovers.

Dallas has done most of their damage from inside the paint (20 PTS) – 10:38 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavs are extremely fortunate to be down only 29-25 after one quarter, considering . . .

4 Doncic turnovers.

Memphis had as much as a 25-16 lead.

Brandon Clarke, 2-of-15 on the season on 3-pointers, was 2-of-2 in a 54-second span. – 10:37 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

You know… the two teams that traded Steven Adams got a lot worse after he left. Don’t need more context than that, frankly. pic.twitter.com/QOiVQwRofu – 10:37 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

fast paced first quarter.

we lead 29-25 after one.

9 for @Ja Morant

7 for @Ziaire Williams

7 for @Brandon Clarke

📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/U84DNiWXUB – 10:37 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

D😤RIAN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m30mAT7YHx – 10:33 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

big 12 cooking early 🥷

@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/mMj4BM70Or – 10:33 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Cool to see Josh Green out there after Desmond Bane threw Dallas under the bus for picking Green over him but giving him DNP-CDs – 10:33 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

That 7-0 Memphis run took just 48 seconds. – 10:29 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

The amount of stops the Grizz are getting early is amazing! This is a Dallas Mavericks team that doesn’t turn the ball over often and they have 5 TO right now in the 1st qtr. – 10:28 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies look so much more energized and fluid than yesterday and this is supposed to be the second night of the back to back. Young legs – 10:27 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant has that look in his eye tonight. He has nine already. – 10:27 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

The pace has picked up significantly, which is a significantly bad development for Dallas. – 10:26 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

7 pts and 4 turnovers for Luka in the first quarter – 10:25 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

ja morant makes defenders look like they’re on that planet from interstellar where an hour is seven years – 10:24 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

with the left tho? @Ziaire Williams – 10:24 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Nice to see Steven Adams back from COVID. Few years ago during the playoffs he kept referring to me as “Hawaiian shirt guy.” Hey, at least he noticed. – 10:22 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

First sub of the game now.

Adams, Anderson, and Konchar in for Trip, Clarke, and Bane. Looks like they still prioritize having the latter 3 in to start the 2nd when Ja is resting – 10:22 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks down 14-8 in the early going, but they seem to be handling this early barrage of haymakers from the Grizz. – 10:19 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Thank you Brandon Clarke!! #AndOne pic.twitter.com/wkbDY0Ciwi – 10:19 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Brandon Clarke moved into the starting lineup and became Steph Curry – 10:17 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Brandon Clarke has two 3-pointers in less than five minutes, one a four-point play. We’re off-script. – 10:17 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brandon Clarke with another 3 AND he got fouled – 10:17 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Grz Nxt Gen Mixtape Tour 💿

@Ja Morant // @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/642AezwzHW – 10:17 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

That hustle on the defensive rebound from Ja Morant was absolutely outstanding btw – 10:16 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Brandon Clarke with a 3! – 10:16 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

3 turnovers already for Dallas, which is averaging just over 12 per game. – 10:15 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

There is just something about the Ja Morant ➡️ Ziaire Williams connection 🥳 – 10:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

ZIAIRE WILLIAMS FOR 3 – 10:13 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

JA MORANT AND ZIAIRE WILLIAMS TO GET THE GRIZZLIES ON THE BOARD TO START THE GAME.

HERE WE GO 🥷🎱 – 10:13 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

this memphis team is insanely fun but these are still MY grizzlies pic.twitter.com/d5BD3hltgI – 10:12 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Starters for both sides

Mavs: Brunson, Luka, Finney Smith, Kleber, Powell

Grizzlies: Ja, Bane, Ziaire, Clarke, Trip – 9:55 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Startters tonight:

Memphis Grizzlies (30-14)Dallas Mavericks (22-19)

8FZiaire WilliamsD. Finney-SmithF10

15FBrandon ClarkeMaxi Kleber F42

13CJaren Jackson Jr.Dwight PowellC7

22GDesmond BaneJalen BrunsonG13

12GJa Morant Luka Dončić G77 – 9:48 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

MEM starters: Williams, Jackson, Clarke, Bane, Morant

9:10 tip @theeagledallas – 9:46 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

📲🥷

@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/sOaPB3v3ik – 9:45 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

💭 How far can the Grizzlies go?

💭 What’s next for the Hawks?

#TheAnswer with @ChrisRyan77 and @Seerat Sohi: open.spotify.com/episode/2zECFH… – 9:44 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

first five vs. @Dallas Mavericks

🥷 @Ja Morant

🪣 @Desmond Bane

🎱 @Ziaire Williams

✈️ @Brandon Clarke

🦄 @jarenjacksonjr

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/f3sjjjatXF – 9:37 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Coverage of Mavs vs Grizzlies is underway on BSSW. The Mavs Live crew has started things off with Dana, Devin and Brian. Harp and I have the call of the game at 9p. Grizzlies have won a franchise record 11 straight. Mavs have won 7 of their last 9. – 9:36 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Your first five on the floor tonight.

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/PoJqEc2T2o – 9:32 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Here are your officials for a late-night showdown between the Mavericks and Grizzlies: Gediminas Petraitis, Courtney Kirkland and — working a back-to-back in Memphis — JB DeRosa. how about that @badunclep ??? – 9:32 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

jitty mane fresh off a 15 point 17 board performance.

@konchjitty55 // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/pb7p8JYVsG – 9:09 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls play in Boston tomorrow and then in Memphis Monday afternoon … likely without LaVine, who will get an MRI on the left knee Saturday. If they’re going to continue to show up like this … trade deadline is Feb. 10. – 8:43 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

Every national TV game the last few nights has been a total blowout:

– Knicks > Mavericks by 23

– Nets > Bulls by 26

– Bucks > Warriors by 19

– Nuggets > Blazers by 32

– Warriors > Bulls by 31 at halftime – 8:42 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

caption this 😂 pic.twitter.com/ztS8tfXR8x – 8:34 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Steven Adams is not expected to be playing his normal amount of minutes tonight. Darko Rajakovic said the team wants to work him back in with conditioning. – 8:26 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

This is a new one for a pregame coach’s media session:

Q: “Is Steven Adams starting?”

A: “I think he’s not?” – 8:23 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

90’s baby.

@cintronworld | @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/8N6xZhffMT – 8:18 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

don’t Trip over what’s behind you 🎸 pic.twitter.com/F356Hyrt7A – 7:45 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Ntilikina and Moses Brown are the early birds, warming up even as the dancers rehearse. Did you know Ntilikina, despite playing only 31 games, has the Mavs’ 4th-best plus-minus at plus-72? pic.twitter.com/vJ6ffd2LMr – 7:45 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cool moment: Saddiq tumbled into a cameraman pretty hard a few minutes ago. Just now, during timeout, Saben Lee and Luka Garza went and checked on him. – 7:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier: Heat G League affiliate adds Mario Chalmers, where he’ll team with Brandon Knight. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:48 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement with @jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA

Previewing Grizzlies/Mavs, Warriors/Bulls, the rest of tonight’s packed slate, and of course: Justin’s fastest 5 minutes in the NBA.

Live now through tipoff: https://t.co/ULjPLmYNoS pic.twitter.com/eqkOnsd72a – 6:32 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Tune in Sunday at 6pm for the full conversation of: Intersection of Race & Sports.

📺: https://t.co/TUsaZ7eYV0

(presented by @MidSouthFord) pic.twitter.com/Ro6U0bzCCr – 6:01 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

This 9 p.m. start time is not what’s up. Let me help y’all pass time.

Thread of some recent Commercial Appeal work during the Memphis Grizzlies 11-game winning streak: – 5:47 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso still hasn’t cleared protocols and won’t travel on Bulls’ upcoming two-game trip to Boston and Memphis – 5:47 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

On January 11th against the Warriors, Tyus Jones played 23 minutes and traveled 1.70 miles at an average of 4.07 MPH.

@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/72BPqhy56H – 5:45 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Steven Adams of the Grizzlies, the NBA leader in offensive rebounds (total & per game), is out of health and safety protocols and not listed on tonight’s injury report. Mavs at Grizz (9p, BSSW). Memphis has won a franchise record 11 in a row. Mavs won in Memphis on 12/8, 104-96. – 5:05 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

The MLK High School Classic tips off MLK weekend 🏀

presented by @Nike pic.twitter.com/AmwrehNsc3 – 5:04 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 How Cam Reddish can succeed in New York

🏀 The Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak

🏀 Draymond’s importance to the Warriors

🏀 Tired or wired: The Ben Simmons trade talk

#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/5eDsYR… – 4:19 PM