James Gunn isn't going to be happy that John Cena lost his Peacemaker helmet to Jimmy Fallon. On the late night show, HBO Max's newest star talked a lot about the DC Comics series and his career. As is now routine, he also wore the costume he donned in The Suicide Squad, much to the chagrin of the director. Cena has delightful comedic timing, which is evidenced by his turn in the comic book film last year. People enjoyed his raucous Peacemaker so much that he's getting his own show on the streaming service. However, it's going to be hard to film more episodes if one of the key wardrobe pieces is sitting in New York. For parts of the show, Fallon was wearing the helmet and making jokes about how heavy it was. People at home got a chuckle out of that and the creative team is they enjoy Peacemaker a little bit more. Check out their back and forth down below.

