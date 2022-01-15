ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Twin Cities join other large cities with vaccine requirements in place

 4 days ago
ST PAUL, Minn. — In a matter of days, millions of people in the Twin Cities metropolitan area will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to eat indoors or engage in other activities inside the city limits of Minneapolis and St. Paul....

cold
3d ago

no one store's are going to close out to eat make sure you ask for the cook waitress bartender cashier for there vaccine PAPERS WALTZ needs to be gone vote smart

S ryan
4d ago

who wants to go to the twin cities anymore anyway?

740thefan.com

Twin Cities man on ventilator transferred to Texas hospital

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – A man who has been suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was being kept alive by a ventilator has been moved from a Minnesota hospital to Texas after a judge issued a restraining order stopping the hospital from turning off his machine. Fifty-five-year-old...
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vaccine Or Testing Mandate At Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants Takes Effect Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Wednesday, you’ll need to show a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into a restaurant or bar in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The mayors of both cities made the joint announcement last week following the continued rise in COVID cases. This requirement will apply to anyone over the age of 5. In addition, both mayors reinstated the mask mandate in indoor public spaces as well. One restaurant owner said this move disrupts all the progress their industry has made since losing so much business at the beginning of the pandemic. “It’s a thriving part of our...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How to Order Free COVID Tests Starting This Week

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — As COVID-19 cases surge in Minnesota and across the country, doctors are urging people to defend themselves with what works: masks to stop the spread, and tests to know when you’re sick. But both can be tricky to come by. “I went everywhere. Most of them sold out by 5 p.m. so it’s kind of like a race,” Eagan resident Andy Var said. Customers at CVS in Eagan came up short in the race to find at-home COVID-19 tests Monday night. But starting Wednesday, people can order up to four at-home rapid tests per household as part of...
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Man With COVID Transported Out Of Mercy Hospital After Judge’s Order To Keep Patient On Ventilator

Originally published on Jan. 17, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A patient who has been battling COVID-19 on a ventilator for months at a Minnesota hospital has been moved to a hospital in Texas amid an ongoing legal battle between the family and hospital. Last week, an Anoka County judge ordered Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids to keep the Buffalo man, Scott Quiner, on a ventilator. His wife, Anne, said she went to court after she was told by the hospital that nothing more could be done for her husband, and it was time to take him off the ventilator....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Emergency medical teams arrive to help weary workers

ST PAUL, Minn. — More than 100 nurses begin arriving in Minnesota this week to help short-staffed hospitals trying to cope with the overwhelming impacts of COVID and the omicron variant. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) secured the staffing support and will direct the nursing teams to hospitals...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Nursing homes in Minnesota vigilant as omicron cases rise

(KSTP) - Minnesota nursing homes are being very cautious during the surge of omicron. The now-dominant COVID-19 variant has proved to be very contagious as cases, breakthrough cases and deaths spike across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shared grim numbers about how the variant is...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 11,000 Deaths Tallied In MN, Positivity Rate Climbs To 22.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota report a 22.2% average positivity rate and 10,651 new COVID-19 cases in the latest update, which represents data as of Friday. An additional 29 deaths in the report brings the state’s cumulative fatalities to 11,000 since the start of the pandemic. Three of the deaths reported Tuesday took place in late 2021, and one person who died was in their 30s from Ramsey County. As Omicron surges across the state, other key statistics, such as new cases and hospitalizations, have risen to 172.8 and 24.6 per 100,000 residents respectively. Both are well over the “high risk”...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Is the Twin Cities metro past its COVID peak? Poop data says so

Correction: The dates in the subhed were fixed to show the time period ended Jan. 13, 2022 (not 2021). Data: Metropolitan Council; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios If our poop could talk, it would tell us that the Omicron wave has crested in the Twin Cities and is falling fast. Driving the news: The Metropolitan Council has begun publishing COVID concentration levels from its Twin Cities wastewater treatment plant in St. Paul. Why it matters: New data released Tuesday shows that COVID may have peaked in the metro about two weeks ago.Yes, but: The sewage data is just for the Twin Cities. The Mayo Clinic's COVID model predicts the state will peak Jan. 26 before a rapid decline, according to the Star Tribune.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Better Safe Than Sorry’: New COVID Rules Begin This Week

Updated. Originally published Jan. 15, 2022 MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The week ahead brings new proof of vaccine and testing rules in the Twin Cities. They come as COVID-19 cases spike across Minnesota. As of the latest figures Friday, more than 21% of tests are coming back positive after the state saw its single highest week of cases since the start of the pandemic. All the new rules and mandates are a lot to keep up with. “Whether there’s a mask mandate or not, I’m going to be wearing my mask regardless. So with that, I wasn’t aware of any new mandates or anything,” Adam...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: MDH Reports 44K+ New Cases Over Last Several Days, Latest Positivity Rate At 23.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As new vaccine or testing mandates take effect at bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities, health officials Wednesday reported 44,626 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths. The update includes data from over the weekend and is current as of Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Health did not update stats on Monday in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The update brings the total case count in Minnesota to 1,193,504, and cumulative deaths now number 11,037. Continuing an upward trend of record levels, the state’s latest average positivity rate stands at 23.2%, and new...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Mapped: COVID-19 vaccination rates for Minnesota kids

Reproduced from a KHN analysis of CDC and NCHS data: Chart: Axios VisualsAbout one in four Minnesota children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with rates varying significantly across the state.The big picture: State data largely reflects a national trend of rural regions trailing more populated areas when it comes to shots for kids, according to a Kaiser Health News analysis.Exceptions include several counties in Northern Minnesota, which have also posted high vaccination numbers for adults.Why it matters: Months after the shots were approved for the cohort, rates continue to lag those for teens and adults.By the numbers: In Minnesota, 27% of kids 5-11 have both doses. That's much higher than the national average of 18%. Cook and Olmsted counties lead the state for fully vaccinated youngsters. In both areas, more than four in 10 kids have two shots.Clearwater (4.4%) and Roseau (5.8%) counties were among the lowest.
MINNESOTA STATE
