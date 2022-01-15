Rockets vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (12-32) play against the Sacramento Kings (27-27) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Houston Rockets 114, Sacramento Kings 126 (Final)

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings win the first of two straight with the lowly Houston Rockets; Marvin Bagley has best showing of the season. Hear from Bagley, De’Aaron Fox & Alvin Gentry.

FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/VBsqPp2Zi0

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley on stacking games and his nagging thumb injury: pic.twitter.com/u6bCc4NfdK – 1:26 AM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

another night, another W 🙌

Relive all the best plays from Sacramento’s win over the Rockets at home ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UPzIEtIIj9 – 1:20 AM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

Yeah, the Rockets are a last-place team, but it’s still nice to see so many Kings players contribute in a win.

*Five scoring in double figures, led by De’Aaron Fox’s 27

*Marvin Bagley with a double double (26 pts., 13 reb.)

*Tyrese Haliburton with 12 assists and only 1 turnover – 12:56 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley said he’s been fighting through a nagging injury on his right hand and is battling through. He took a huge hit from LeBron in the Kings’ win over the Lakers. It was sore before that shot. – 12:54 AM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Alperen Sengun was asked if he’s ready to do his interviews in English or no: “Not yet, but it’s coming.” – 12:53 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Gentry said that Marvin Bagley playing the five is out of necessity and likely won’t continue when the Kings get everyone back healthy. – 12:51 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

According to Alvin Gentry, Chimezie Metu had some knee soreness during the game and the Kings shut him down as a precautionary measure. – 12:48 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Alvin Gentry said Chimezie Metu was experiencing some knee soreness tonight – 12:47 AM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

FINAL: Kings earn second straight win with 126-114 victory over Rockets

👑 @De’Aaron Fox led five Kings in double figures with 27 PTS

👑 @Marvin Bagley (26 PTS, 13 REB) recorded his fourth double-double of the season

👑 @Buddy Hield added 19 off the bench pic.twitter.com/GDmUEIdWBa – 12:36 AM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

C-Wood lead the team in scoring. 📈

🚀 26PTS 8RBS 2STL

@creditkarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame pic.twitter.com/Jf86cffjd5 – 12:35 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Final: Kings 126, Rockets 114.

De’Aaron Fox finished with 27 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Marvin Bagley III had 26 points and 13 rebounds. Strong games from Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Terence Davis as well. – 12:30 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The Rockets starting backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green combined to shoot 2-13 from three tonight. In the last 9 games, KPJ is shooting 30.8% from long range and Green 28.3%. – 12:29 AM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Rematch with Sacramento on Sunday. I put more value into these types of matchups: playing the same team in consecutive games. I’m eager to see the types of adjustments made, especially from Jalen Green, Josh Christopher, and Alperen Sengun. You wanna see growth through counters. – 12:28 AM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Run it back on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/PsRyWklfVB – 12:26 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings beating teams they should be better than shouldn’t be cause for celebration, but it is.

Fox & Bagley were great. Pace of this game was a lot of fun. – 12:25 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings take the first of two straight with the Rockets in Sacramento 126-114. De’Aaron Fox with 27 points and 8 assists, Marvin Bagley a season high 26 points and 13 boards for the Kings who notch the 18th win of the season. – 12:25 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

It wasn’t pretty. It doesn’t matter. Facing the Rockets for the first of two straight, the Kings allowed the visiting team to stick around a longer than expected. Maybe way longer than expected. Here are 6 quick thoughts as the Kings made it two in a row with a 126-114 victory. – 12:25 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings win. – 12:24 AM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

I know his shot isn’t falling, but Jalen Green has been terrific playing in transition, especially when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands. Putting a lot of pressure on the defense by sprinting the sidelines on the fastbreak, always looking to cut or act as a safety valve. – 12:23 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Which teams to we want watching this Marvin Bagley performance tonight? – 12:10 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

26 points and 13 rebounds for Bagley. Very nice performance tonight. – 12:09 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings clearly aren’t good enough to cruze to a win against any team, even up by 19 in the 4th.

Lead down to 7. – 12:04 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

This game makes you realize Eric Gordon is the best guard on the roster… and we need to trade him. – 12:03 AM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

No team is better than the 2021-22 Houston Rockets at cutting a 17-point deficit down to 10 – 12:00 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

lol damn. I was just talking about the Warriors… sorry for confusing the Rockets with them lollllll – 11:55 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Sacramento defense collapsing on Jalen Green’s drives as if they know he’s not going to pass the ball once he gets to the paint. – 11:53 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

10-2 run for the Kings who now enjoy their largest lead of the game, leading Houston 108-91 with 8:32 to play. Marvin Bagley with a season high 20 points & 11 rebounds – 11:53 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Tyrese Haliburton’s passing could probably get me 6 points and that’s saying something. – 11:51 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

20 points, 11 rebounds for Bagley. – 11:51 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

The Kings scored 100+ points!

Power up at your local Power Market to receive this special offer.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

People may have noticed Kings asst. coach Doug Christie out tonight. He’s presently in the COVID-19 health & safety protocol. – 11:50 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Source confirms that Kings assistant Doug Christie is in health and safety protocols. – 11:50 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

The Kings are two points away from season high (23) in fast break points 👀 – 11:48 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

12 minutes left to play.

Rockets: 89

Kings: 98

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/EsNbuxo7Wk – 11:46 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

toughhh finish @Josh Christopher 💪 pic.twitter.com/Dh3pwEk4QJ – 11:44 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead the Rockets 98-89 after 3Q. It shouldn’t be this close. Fox leads with 27 points. – 11:44 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

GO AHEAD KJ.

GO RIGHT AHEAD. pic.twitter.com/7CEDrLrqgF – 11:43 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Terence Davis with the pre-shot shimmy…and miss. Yikes. – 11:41 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Marvin Bagley with his 4th double double of the Kings season with 12 points and 10 boards in 21 mins. – 11:25 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Basket is the size of an ocean right now for De’Aaron Fox. – 11:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Double-double for Bagley. – 11:24 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox up to 22 points now, his 20th 20-point performance for this Kings season. – 11:23 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Haliburton triple. 5-0 run to start the third. Kings lead 70-60. – 11:20 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

HALFTIME: Kings lead the Rockets, 65-60.

👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 18 PTS, 3 AST

👑 @terencedavisjr: 11 PTS. 2 STL

👑 @Marvin Bagley: 10 PTS, 7 REB – 11:07 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings rally to take a 65-60 halftime lead over the Rockets. Christian Wood led a Houston with 15 first quarter points, went scoreless in the 2nd quarter with 3 fouls. Sacramento led by De’Aaron Fox’s 18 points. – 11:06 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead 65-60 heading to the half. Fox leads with 18 points. Terence Davis has 11 off the bench and Marvin Bagley is up to 10 points and 7 assists. – 11:05 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Marvin Bagley is playing very well. 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks. – 11:03 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

7 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 8:40 for Alperen Sengun in his return. Only picked up 1 foul in that span. Daniel Theis takes over with Christian Wood in foul trouble – 10:51 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Terence Davis is having a moment. 10 points out of nowhere. Kings trail 42-41. 10-2 run to open the 2Q. – 10:44 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Neemias Queta into the game. – 10:41 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

1️⃣ down in Sacramento!

Rockets: 40

Kings: 31

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/zCmSlG1aCO – 10:40 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

TOO MUCH SAUCE SENGUN 😮‍💨

He’s officially back. pic.twitter.com/VtLIafURxb – 10:40 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bad finish to the first. Kings trail the Rockets 40-31 after 12 minutes despite 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting for De’Aaron Fox. – 10:38 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

How much has COVID decimated NBA officials the last few weeks? The crew chief of the game between the Rockets and Kings, Kevin Cutler, has worked a total of 8 playoff games in 11 seasons – 10:34 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

𝑺𝑳𝑨𝑴.

15 PTS in 7 minutes for the big man 👏 pic.twitter.com/wNY3k4fcC2 – 10:33 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

3 fouls on Christian Wood in the game’s first 8 minutes, so Alepren Sengun will get a lot of first half minutes in his first game back – 10:28 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

the big man connection 🧠

@Alex Len 🤝 @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/29XmJHJFp1 – 10:27 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Christian Wood has to check out with 4:14 remaining in the first with his third foul, and man, it’s a shame because he has been GREAT.

15 points, 5-5 from the FT line, with 3 rebounds. – 10:27 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Christian Wood has 15 points with 4:30 remaining in the 1Q. – 10:26 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Here’s that Ryan Anderson dunk on Alex Len that @ca_rockets referenced on the broadcast pic.twitter.com/O2XkAS5tXk – 10:24 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

A quick 7 points for Fox, but the Kings are a mess to start this game. – 10:23 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Rockets jump out to 16-9 start in Sacramento – 10:19 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Scoot getting us started 👌

@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/fCoEKGlvX9 – 10:18 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Marvin Bagley gets the Kings on the board first with a Richaun Holmes-esque flip in the lain. – 10:11 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Starting 5️⃣ in Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/ZfXQeFAHi4 – 9:55 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Almost game time. 🚀

Y’all ready? pic.twitter.com/DwxczhTsBu – 9:39 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️

👑 @De’Aaron Fox

👑 @Tyrese Haliburton

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Marvin Bagley

👑 @Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/Yp8tskN7PD – 9:35 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Both Orlando and Detroit pick up very rare wins tonight. Lottery Race standings:

1. Orlando 8-35

2. Detroit 10-31

3. Houston 12-31

4. OKC 14-27

5. Indiana 15-28 – 9:33 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

#Rockets starters

Kevin Porter Jr

Jalen Green

Eric Gordon

Jae’Sean Tate

Christian Wood – 9:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/14:

Richaun Holmes (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT

Damian Jones (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT – 9:31 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

With no trade or buyout on the horizon, John Wall remains in limbo.

The five-time All-Star is owed $44,310,840 this season, and he has a player option worth $47,366,760 for next season.

It’s unclear what the future holds for the 31-year-old: basketballnews.com/stories/with-n… – 8:50 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

A message from @Alperen Sengun. 😁 pic.twitter.com/YGUJM7OmkI – 8:39 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Stephen Silas on Alperen Sengun: “He makes the game easier for his teammates. That’s rare for a 19-year old.” – 8:32 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Stephen Silas says Alperen Sengun is indeed back tonight. “We’re all good. We’re whole tonight.” – 8:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tristan Thompson is out again for Kings. Damian Jones has cleared protocols, but is still out. – 8:24 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Rockets:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Chimezie Metu – 8:20 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings starters:

De’Aaron Fox

Tyrese Haliburton

Harrison Barnes

Chimezie Metu

Marvin Bagley – 8:19 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings center Richaun Holmes has officially been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Rockets. – 8:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Richaun Holmes is officially out tonight according to Alvin Gentry. – 8:16 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Which side says no?

Kings receive:

Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Deuce McBride, a future first-round pick and a pair of second-rounders

Knicks receive:

De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley

Here’s 2,800 words on why it makes sense for both teams:

tommybeer.substack.com/p/julius-randl… – 6:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It’s a double @FrontOfficeShow day taking you into the long weekend! In the first episode @Trevor_Lane and I talk Kings ready to sell, Raptors wanting Poeltl back, Blazer open to moving Powell and more. Subscribe and help us on the drive to 15K!

youtu.be/5vHNoVa8kxg – 6:08 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Taking on the Kings tonight! 🚀

⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/wBGgJ8a1T7 – 6:00 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sacramento has assigned Jahmi’us Ramsey to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 5:40 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

it’s game day 😎

Take a look back at the last time the Kings played the Rockets ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3h8JtdCvCp – 4:04 PM