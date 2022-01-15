NHL veteran Eric Staal scores in Iowa Wild debut

DES MOINES, Iowa — NHL veteran Eric Staal tallied a goal and an assist in his debut for the Iowa Wild in their 4-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves Friday night.

The Iowa Wild on Thursday announced the signing of Staal to a professional tryout contract. The 37-year-old signed with Iowa to get some ice time in hopes of making Canada’s national team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing next month, CBC reported .

Staal was the second overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft. He won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006 and played in six All-Star Games throughout his 17-year NHL career.

Staal appeared in 1,293 career games with the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens. He most recently played in 53 games with the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens during the 2020-21 NHL season.

Staal, a native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2007 Men’s Ice Hockey World Championships and the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Iowa (13-13-2-2; 30 pts.) and Chicago (23-6-1-1; 48 pts.) are back in action at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m.

C.J. Smith, a Des Moines metro native with NHL experience, scored a goal for Chicago against Iowa Friday night.

