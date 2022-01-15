ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors' Khem Birch: Requires surgery

Birch will require surgery to repair his broken nose, Blake Murphy of...

Yardbarker

Nick Nurse Provides a Timeline for Khem Birch's Return

The Toronto Raptors will be without center Khem Birch for at least the next week and likely a little bit longer. The 29-year-old Birch suffered a broken nose in the first quarter of last Friday night's game against the Detroit Pistons. Ensuing X-Rays confirmed the fracture and he was flown back to Toronto to have it surgically repaired last week.
NBA
AllRaptors

Gary Trent Jr. Remains Questionable, Khem Birch Still Out

Not much has changed for the Toronto Raptors as Wednesday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks approaches. Gary Trent Jr. remains questionable while Khem Birch is still out as of Toronto's first injury report. Birch is expected to miss at least the next week as he recovers from surgery to...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Atlantic Rumors: Claxton, Simmons, C. Brown, Birch

The Nets appear to have “dipped their toe” into the trade market for Nicolas Claxton, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated on his latest Hoop Collective podcast, adding that he has heard about Claxton’s possible availability from two different teams (hat tip to RealGM). While Brooklyn may not be actively looking to move the young center, the team is at least “feeling out” the market, Windhorst says.
NBA
