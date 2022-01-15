Plus Size Model & Entrepreneur Catie Li

“Big is not always unhealthy and small is not always healthy. But society has conditioned us to believe so. When I work with plus-size women, I don’t ask if they want to get smaller. I ask if you want to be your best. And their best is not necessarily small. It’s about managing your diet. The plus-size women in our pageant are confident and happy with who they see in the mirror. When you’re happy, you make sure everyone else around you is happy as well. That’s the magic and beauty of this pageant,” shared Stephania Hurt.

