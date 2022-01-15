ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plus Size Model & Entrepreneur Catie Li

Plus Size Model & Entrepreneur Catie Li chatted...

Catie Li | The Shade Room To Plus-Size Model & Fashion Designer

Catie Li is the definition of a go-getter, someone who went after their wildest dreams and didn’t look back. Originally hailing from the Bay Area, Catie is a multi-hyphenate who has found her place in the entertainment industry as a Chinese American plus-size model, proudly embracing her own body while pushing body positivity and self-love to audiences all around the world.
Best plus-size biker shorts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Biker shorts are comfortable and versatile, so it’s no surprise that they are a crowd favorite. Some people wear them for workouts while others make them part of an outfit. The athleisure trend has made biker shorts more popular than ever, and whether you want to wear them around the house or for a lunch date, you can find a pair that meets your needs.
Hot Trends for Plus Size Fashions

Fashion Stylist, Liz Bader-Natal talked to Kara about the hot trends for Plus Size Fashions. Click here for more information about Liz. Style is personal, a form of expression. Style should be inclusive. Liz helps women find their style, in sizes 10-32 (historically, an overlooked segment Trends should be accessible...
Catie Li Wants You to Take Your Vacation Days and Not Feel Guilty About It

Model, content creator and businesswoman Catie Li is all about spreading self-confidence, self-care and body-positivity to women via her social media channels. Now, she’s taking her message to Amazon with her “The Drop” fashion line, debuting tomorrow. With a collection that includes timeless staples focused on inclusive sizing, Li is putting a collaborative twist on the pieces by getting her loyal followers involved (think vlogs and interactive polls). Li recently chatted with us about her creative process, beauty and why a good Sephora haul always makes her happy.
Briarwood Mall welcomes plus size fashion retailer Torrid to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – There is now a store at Briarwood Mall just for those in need of fashionable plus-sized clothing. On Monday, trendy retailer Torrid opened the doors to its new Ann Arbor location, which features women’s clothing in sizes 10-30, plus-size undergarments and accessories. The brand’s...
Did Zayn Malik Just Join This Plus Size Dating App?

Is that you, Zayn Malik? Fans may have discovered that the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer is now active on a plus size dating app. Screenshots and a video clip have been circulating on social media of a man who appears to be the former One Direction member on the dating website WooPlus, though it's still unconfirmed if it's him for sure.
Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: 'They Still Look Great Though'

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
Everything You Need to Know About Men's Fashion Month Fall 2022: Church's, JW Anderson + More Debut Collections in Milan

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day. Church’s Debuts ‘Havant’ Boot for Fall MILAN: For its fall/winter 2022 men’s collection, Church’s focused on the launch of a new derby lace-up boot made from soft matte calf leather. Called...
Busta's Event Spotlight of the Week: Plus-size women are embracing their inner queen

“Big is not always unhealthy and small is not always healthy. But society has conditioned us to believe so. When I work with plus-size women, I don’t ask if they want to get smaller. I ask if you want to be your best. And their best is not necessarily small. It’s about managing your diet. The plus-size women in our pageant are confident and happy with who they see in the mirror. When you’re happy, you make sure everyone else around you is happy as well. That’s the magic and beauty of this pageant,” shared Stephania Hurt.
5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Rating: 4.5 Stars BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $21.99 Available at Walmart $26.11 Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the...
8 best dressing gowns and robes you won't want to change out of

Over the last couple of years, the way we dress at home has completely transformed. BC (before covid), the majority of us were more concerned with what we’d be wearing to work or for a night out on the town, but spending more time indoors has forced us to reconsider our at-home wardrobes too.If this is the case for you, it’s likely that you’ve been considering replacing that tired-looking dressing gown that’s hung loyally on the back of your bathroom door.An essential item to many of us, robes are an all-day affair that take us from bath time to breakfast...
Their Life in Pictures: As Bold & Beautiful's Don Diamont Celebrates the 'Messiest' Birthday Ever With Twins Anton and Davis, a Look Back at the Life of the 'Hard-Working Grinders'

A proud papa marks his sons’ milestones through the years. Bold & Beautiful star Don Diamont and his wife Cindy Ambuehl celebrated the 19th birthday of twins, Davis and Anton. The family went golfing and participated in a delicious crab boil that looked very hands-on to celebrate the special occasion together… and even snuck in a visit with their adorable grand-niece, Kassy, as well. The proud dad’s message to his boys? “So proud of you guys as you begin the final year of your teens. What?!🤪 Hard-working grinders! Being the best you can be! Good men!”
Just 7 Trendy Bixie Haircuts to Inspire Your Next Chop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. In early December, Sarah Hyland hit the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet surprising everyone with a new, shorter haircut. We learned from her hairstylist Nikki Lee that this was their take on the bixie – a mix of a bob and a pixie. The bixie haircut isn’t new exactly, but it’s back with a vengeance and celebrities and influencers are taking the trend in an even more shaggy direction in 2022. One of the best things about the bixie is...
Li Yifeng Models PRADA Action in the Year Of the Tiger Collection

Italian fashion house PRADA enlists actor and singer Li Yifeng (Evan Li) to star in their Action in the Year Of the Tiger campaign lensed by fashion photographer Liu Song. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi. The campaign, set in an evocative red space, explores spontaneous interaction with the viewers. To raise awareness, Prada also launched project dedicated to safeguarding tigers, one of the species at greatest risk of extinction.
