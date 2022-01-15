Marshall Fire marketplace to open Sunday for fire victims

GOLDEN, Colo. — In a matter of days, a group of realtors, lenders and other housing professionals have managed to amass a few thousand essential items for the victims of the Marshall Fire.

“We have kids’ toys, we have luggage, we have bedding,” said David Williams, one of the organizers of the Marshall Fire Marketplace.

It’s an effort that can only be described as grassroots. People helping people in the most basic, yet productive and essential way. By collecting essentials for those who have lost nearly everything they own.

“We have pet items, baby items. We have clothing, kitchen essentials, blankets, pillows, gloves, hats,” said another organizer, Dejerae Trujillo, who was nearly evacuated herself. “I live in Broomfield, so we were pretty close to being evacuated. It was pretty scary.”

The marketplace this weekend — founded hard by the Abbey Collection, a division of Compass Realty, and a group of realtors, lenders and others who make their living off real estate — was an opportunity to come together to give back where there is no real estate left.

“They didn’t have time to get back to their homes,” Williams said. “They had five minutes to evacuate. They have timeless and priceless things that they can never replace. Hopefully, in a small way, we can help out those people in need.”

The Marshall Fire Marketplace on Jan. 16 will be a collection of new and gently used items, which victims can pick-up at the Table Mountain Event Center in Golden. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The idea was borne out of necessity.

“Donation centers are completely full,” Trujillo said. “Their storage is full. So, after we realized that, we established an idea that maybe we should just do our own event. So, we decided to come up with this free marketplace where the people impacted by the fire can just come and shop.”

“If they can just get something to feel comfortable and feel at home again, that would be good.” Williams said. “Whether it’s theirs, second-hand, new, used, whatever. Hopefully, the newer the better, let’s be honest.”

The marketplace will also feature a resource center where those who lost their homes can discuss insurance, rebuilding and any other concerns they may have.

“Any small way that we can help out, that’s what humanity should be,” Williams said.

They will also be giving gift cards to the first 80 or so victims who attend the marketplace.