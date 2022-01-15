ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL player Siavii found dead in federal prison

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal firearms possession, a prison official said. Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 43, was found unresponsive at the...

www.startribune.com

Hays Post

Former Kansas City Chief found dead in federal prison

