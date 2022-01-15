TBI: Investigation underway after two found dead inside car

A death investigation is underway in Clay County after two people were found dead inside a vehicle.

TBI says a man and a woman were found dead in the vehicle outside of a home in Celina.

Investigators say another person was found inside the home with a serious injury.

The man inside the home was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

TBI says the the incident is believed to be isolated.

Identification of the victims is being withheld pending notification of family.