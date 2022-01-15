ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TN

TBI: Investigation underway after two found dead inside car

By Dalton Hammonds
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zhAYU_0dmMVAX100

A death investigation is underway in Clay County after two people were found dead inside a vehicle.

TBI says a man and a woman were found dead in the vehicle outside of a home in Celina.

Investigators say another person was found inside the home with a serious injury.

The man inside the home was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

TBI says the the incident is believed to be isolated.

Identification of the victims is being withheld pending notification of family.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, TN
City
Celina, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Dead Inside#A Man And A Woman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy