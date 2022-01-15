JSO: Officer uses taser on suspect then revives suspect at a Harvey’s Supermarket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An off-duty officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office used a taser on an unknown suspect at Harvey’s Supermarket at 777 North Market Street on Friday.

The officer was approached by the suspect around 5:40 p.m. while the officer was inside a marked patrol vehicle, police say. It should be noted the officer was in full uniform.

The suspect attempted to get into the back of the vehicle and the officer moved to intervene.

The suspect then got aggressive and backed the officer into a circle around the vehicle. The officer issued verbal commands and pulled out a taser but the suspect continued to approach the officer.

The officer then deployed the taser to stop the suspect.

Afterward, the officer called for backup and noticed the suspect was unresponsive. Upon checking the suspect, the officer did not hear a heartbeat so the officer began to give the suspect CPR and used a defibrillator.

The procedure was successful and the suspect was revived.

Backup reinforcements arrived and helped the suspect until the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded. The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

