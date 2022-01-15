ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSO: Officer uses taser on suspect then revives suspect at a Harvey’s Supermarket

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An off-duty officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office used a taser on an unknown suspect at Harvey’s Supermarket at 777 North Market Street on Friday.

The officer was approached by the suspect around 5:40 p.m. while the officer was inside a marked patrol vehicle, police say. It should be noted the officer was in full uniform.

The suspect attempted to get into the back of the vehicle and the officer moved to intervene.

STORY: JFRD: 5 hurt after sand truck crashes into Ace Hardware on Jacksonville’s Westside

The suspect then got aggressive and backed the officer into a circle around the vehicle. The officer issued verbal commands and pulled out a taser but the suspect continued to approach the officer.

The officer then deployed the taser to stop the suspect.

Afterward, the officer called for backup and noticed the suspect was unresponsive. Upon checking the suspect, the officer did not hear a heartbeat so the officer began to give the suspect CPR and used a defibrillator.

The procedure was successful and the suspect was revived.

Backup reinforcements arrived and helped the suspect until the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded. The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Action News Jax

Police ID suspect in death of UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer

LOS ANGELES — Police on Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man suspected of stabbing a University of California, Los Angeles, graduate student to death last week. A customer found Brianna Kupfer, 24, dead Thursday afternoon at the Croft House furniture store in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue. She had been stabbed to death in an apparently random attack, investigators said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
