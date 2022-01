The Twin Cedars Basketball Squads won and lost one from Seymour as the girls, after suffering a couple of tough losses, got back on track with a dominating 52-25 win. The Sabers jumped out to a big lead and never let the Warriors back in it. Cheyanne Bruns led three players in double figures with 15 points, Brooke Roby had 14, and Rylee Dunkin added 11 while Jetta Sterner pulled down 11 rebounds. The boys fell to Seymour 80-45. Kail Arkema led the Sabers with 17 points while Devin Arkema scored 13 points. The Sabers will return home Friday and play in their Cancer Awareness Game against Orient-Macksburg.

