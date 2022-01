PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and greater Arizona starting Friday, Jan. 14 to Monday, Jan. 17. I-17 closed in both directions between Northern and Peoria Avenues from 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue and southbound on-ramps at Thunderbird and Cactus roads also closed. Detours: Alternate freeway routes away from the closure include SR 51 and Loop 101. Due to frontage road closures in the area, I-17 traffic will detour to 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure, but drivers should anticipate delays and allow extra travel time.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO