Baltimore, MD

'It sends the wrong message to the community': Former Baltimore prosecutor reacts to Mosby’s federal indictment

By Ray Strickland
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby proclaimed her innocence during a news conference Friday as she vowed to not allow a federal indictment to distract her from serving the citizens of Baltimore.

Former Baltimore prosecutor and now defense attorney Andrew Alperstein said while she is innocent until proven guilty, her legal troubles could lead residents to lose confidence in her and her office.

“Even when people are charged with crimes, it’s important that they feel the system, even that person needs to feel like that the system is fair,” he said. “Is the prosecutor’s office being harder on me, so they don’t look like it’s being easier because their boss is charged with the same crime I’m charged with.”

Alperstein also believes the working relationship between the U.S attorney’s office and her office could be damaged beyond repair which sends a bad message to the community. He said it’s critical for them to be in unison on criminal cases in the fight against crime.

“Human beings are dying every day in this city. It is a disaster. It’s been going on the entire time since she’s been the state’s attorney,” he said. “How is it going to get better when the state’s attorney is now charged with honesty-related crimes?”

Comments / 50

Shaberry
4d ago

No she sends the wrong message. You make 250k you aren’t having financial hardship. If you lied purposely to secure funds for a property that is 450k that sends the wrong message. It shows us that she thinks she is entitled.

Reply(6)
27
Blessings to Y'all
4d ago

Mosby has lost credibility with the Citizens of Baltimore and MD a long time ago. I guess this Dude has had his head buried in the sand...SMH!

Reply(5)
17
Wanda Turner
4d ago

If this was another person they would have them step down from there job, and arrested until court day, so why is she still working in the system

Reply(2)
13
 

New Gun Trace Task Force investigation released

A massive new report out Thursday morning details the largest scandal to ever hit the Baltimore City Police Department. Over the last two years, Steptoe and Johnson, LLP, a Washington D.C. based law firm, has been investigating the actions of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force and the department's role in allowing its crimes to happen.
