Woman and dog killed in hit-and-run

By Brooke Long
 4 days ago
Tucson police are asking for the public's help solving a hit-and-run that left a woman and her dog dead Thursday evening.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. near 29th Street and S. Beverly Ave.

Police say 58-year-old Pandora Rodriguez was crossing 29th in her wheelchair along with her dog. A vehicle hit her in the eastbound curbside lane of the road then sped off.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead when medical teams arrived.

Police say she was about 50 feet outside of the crosswalk when she was hit.

They are looking for a 1996 - 2006 GM pickup truck with front end damage.

If you see one they ask you to call 911 or 88-crime to report it.

----

