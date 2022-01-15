Shoppers head to the grocery store ahead of potential snow

With snow on the forecast , many people are planning on hibernating the next few days. But before they do so, people are stocking up on groceries.

“We’re trying to make sure we've got about 4 meals just in case anything goes crazy and then we’re set," shopper Janet Lee said.

Milk, eggs and bread are hot ticket items at grocery stores right now as shoppers prepare for the winter weather ahead of us.

For some people, getting items they needed required multiple stops.

“I’ve been to Whole Foods and they were empty," shopper Judith Richardson said. "Their vegetable section was pretty much empty and wiped out so I’m here at the Turnip Truck and that’s always reliable.”

Adam Williams the CFO of the Turnip Truck says it’s been a lot of planning to make sure things can stay this way throughout the next few days.

“People basically almost cleaned us out last week, so we really tried to get ahead of it this time. We doubled our order on milk and eggs and things like that just to make sure we have plenty of stock regardless of what happens,” Williams said.

He says the reason the Turnip Truck is able to keep food on the shelves is because they put an emphasis on local.

“What’s something a little different about the Turnip Truck is that we source a lot of our products from local vendors, small vendors, so we’re not affected by the same kind of channel disruptions that a lot of the bigger stores are,” Williams said.

Melissa Eads, a Kroger spokesperson, says stores in Nashville are also prepping for the snow.

"Any time there is snow in the forecast, we work to get additional deliveries of key items like milk, eggs and bread into our stores. We also work to bring in additional staff in preparation for increased customer traffic leading up to the weather event," Eads said. "This forecast is especially challenging since it falls so closely to last week’s snow fall when there was increased shopping and at a time when COVID-19 continues to affect the supply chain at every level. Our teams are working hard to serve our customers and take care of their shopping needs despite these challenges."

Shoppers say once the snow comes and the roads become a hazard, they’re staying inside.

“We have to go ahead and prepare ahead of time because we plan to not leave the house once it snows if it snows,” Lee said.

