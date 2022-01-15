Behind season-high 23 assists, Iona tops Manhattan 88-76

EUGENE — Two wins over top 10 teams provided Oregon with the signature victories it has lacked since 2019-20 and will surely send the Ducks back into the top 25 next week. Oregon (10-5, 2-1 Pac-12) beat Arizona in overtime on Saturday and topped UConn on Monday, improving to 3-3 against top 25 opponents and moving from 16 to a season-high 12 in the NET rankings. The Ducks are among six teams with three NET top 25 wins.

