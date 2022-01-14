Saugus girls basketball rolls past Medford

SAUGUS — The Saugus girls basketball team rode strong defensive play and a full team effort on offense to bring home a 50-27 win over Medford Friday night.

“Defense is our offense when we’re playing well, and that’s what we had (Friday),” said Saugus coach Mark Schruender. “We were able to force some turnovers and get out in transition, and that’s what helped push us out to that lead.”

Peyton DiBiasio led the Sachems’ attack with 12 points, while Ella Castle was right behind with 11 points and Fallon Millerick added nine points. There were also a number of quality minutes played off the bench from the likes of Ana Sliva, Juliana Powers and Maddy Femino.

“It was great to have three players in double figures, but it was also great to see us get a lot of great play off the bench,” said Schruender. “We rely a lot on our depth, so to get a lot of girls into the game will only benefit us going forward.”

The game started off looking like it was going to be a back-and-forth battle, with Saugus jumping ahead 5-0 before Medford rallied back to make it 5-4. But shortly after that, the Sachems took control. A number of great defensive plays and some hot shooting from behind the arc helped Saugus stretch out to a 17-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Things slowed down for the Sachems in the second quarter, with only five points scored on the offensive side. But they also held Medford to just five points on the other end, and the Sachems took a 22-7 lead into the halftime break.

Saugus got back to its hot shooting in the third quarter, and the defense once again clamped down on the Mustangs and didn’t let them get any momentum.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Sachems held a 22-point lead when the reserves came in to finish out the game.

Saugus (3-3) returns to action Thursday (7) on the road at Masconomet.

“Masconomet is another great, athletic team that’s well-coached and can shoot the ball,” said Schruender. “We have a few extra days to get prepared for it, but we know we’re going to have to throw a lot at them if we want to pull out the win.”

