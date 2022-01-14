ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Saugus girls basketball rolls past Medford

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueeaD_0dmMT1bJ00

SAUGUS — The Saugus girls basketball team rode strong defensive play and a full team effort on offense to bring home a 50-27 win over Medford Friday night.

“Defense is our offense when we’re playing well, and that’s what we had (Friday),” said Saugus coach Mark Schruender. “We were able to force some turnovers and get out in transition, and that’s what helped push us out to that lead.”

Peyton DiBiasio led the Sachems’ attack with 12 points, while Ella Castle was right behind with 11 points and Fallon Millerick added nine points. There were also a number of quality minutes played off the bench from the likes of Ana Sliva, Juliana Powers and Maddy Femino.

“It was great to have three players in double figures, but it was also great to see us get a lot of great play off the bench,” said Schruender. “We rely a lot on our depth, so to get a lot of girls into the game will only benefit us going forward.”

The game started off looking like it was going to be a back-and-forth battle, with Saugus jumping ahead 5-0 before Medford rallied back to make it 5-4. But shortly after that, the Sachems took control. A number of great defensive plays and some hot shooting from behind the arc helped Saugus stretch out to a 17-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Things slowed down for the Sachems in the second quarter, with only five points scored on the offensive side. But they also held Medford to just five points on the other end, and the Sachems took a 22-7 lead into the halftime break.

Saugus got back to its hot shooting in the third quarter, and the defense once again clamped down on the Mustangs and didn’t let them get any momentum.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Sachems held a 22-point lead when the reserves came in to finish out the game.

Saugus (3-3) returns to action Thursday (7) on the road at Masconomet.

“Masconomet is another great, athletic team that’s well-coached and can shoot the ball,” said Schruender. “We have a few extra days to get prepared for it, but we know we’re going to have to throw a lot at them if we want to pull out the win.”

The post Saugus girls basketball rolls past Medford appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Education
Medford, MA
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Saugus, MA
Sports
Saugus, MA
Education
City
Saugus, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Medford, MA
The Associated Press

State site for free at-home COVID-19 tests to launch soon

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in Washington state said Wednesday that residents will soon be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests through a new state website. The Seattle Times reported that the site is expected to launch within a few days, and the same week that the federal government launched its own test-ordering tool for households across the country.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Five things to know about the New York AG's pursuit of Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made waves late Tuesday night, detailing preliminary evidence from her office's investigation into former President Trump 's family business and accusing the company of repeatedly misrepresenting its assets over the years. The revelations came in court filings asking a judge to order Trump,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Defense#Sachems#Mustangs
CBS News

AT&T, Verizon delay 5G debut near some airports following warning of "catastrophic disruption" to travel

Verizon and AT&T are delaying the launch of their 5G technology near some airports just a day before their planned rollouts, the carriers confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday. The delays come after chief executives of America's largest airlines warned of "catastrophic disruption" to travel and shipping operations should the technology not be limited around U.S. airports.
TRAVEL
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy