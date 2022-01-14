Peabody girls basketball outlasts Masconomet

PEABODY — Despite holding a double-digit lead after three quarters, the Peabody girls basketball team was forced to hang on until the last second to secure a 48-44 win over Masconomet in a Northeastern Conference bout at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Friday night.

Logan Lomasney led the way for the Tanners, finishing with a double-double of 19 points and 19 rebounds to go along with five blocks. Emma Bloom notched 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Isabel Bettencourt scored six points. Taylor Bettencourt (four points, four rebounds), Abby Bettencourt (four points, three rebounds) and Lauryn Mendonca (two points, four rebounds) also played well in the victory.

Things didn’t get off to the greatest start for Peabody, as Masconomet came right out and pressured the ball early on. The Tanners turned the ball over a few times and fell behind 5-0. But they quickly stabilized things, rallying back to tie the score at 9-9 before jumping ahead and going on a run. Mainly behind the stellar play of Lomasney, Peabody took an 18-9 lead into the second quarter.

The run continued for the rest of the first half, as the Tanners were able to stretch their lead out to as many as 13 points by the break.

But things turned Masconomet’s way in the third quarter. The Chieftains turned the defensive pressure back up and started to knock down shots, chipping away at the deficit until it was just a 29-25 game midway through the frame.

Peabody needed to respond, and the Tanners did just that. Almost like flipping a switch, Peabody started knocking shots down left and right to stretch the lead back up to double digits and take a 39-27 lead into the final quarter.

That 12-point lead held until there were four minutes to play, when Masconomet went on its final run. The Chieftains cut the deficit to four points with less than a minute to play, but Peabody was able to hold onto the ball and knock down its free throws to help hang on and secure the win.

Peabody (7-1) plays on the road at Revere Monday afternoon (1:30).

