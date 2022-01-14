ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Peabody girls basketball outlasts Masconomet

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZ2QT_0dmMT0ia00

PEABODY — Despite holding a double-digit lead after three quarters, the Peabody girls basketball team was forced to hang on until the last second to secure a 48-44 win over Masconomet in a Northeastern Conference bout at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Friday night.

Logan Lomasney led the way for the Tanners, finishing with a double-double of 19 points and 19 rebounds to go along with five blocks. Emma Bloom notched 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Isabel Bettencourt scored six points. Taylor Bettencourt (four points, four rebounds), Abby Bettencourt (four points, three rebounds) and Lauryn Mendonca (two points, four rebounds) also played well in the victory.

Things didn’t get off to the greatest start for Peabody, as Masconomet came right out and pressured the ball early on. The Tanners turned the ball over a few times and fell behind 5-0. But they quickly stabilized things, rallying back to tie the score at 9-9 before jumping ahead and going on a run. Mainly behind the stellar play of Lomasney, Peabody took an 18-9 lead into the second quarter.

The run continued for the rest of the first half, as the Tanners were able to stretch their lead out to as many as 13 points by the break.

But things turned Masconomet’s way in the third quarter. The Chieftains turned the defensive pressure back up and started to knock down shots, chipping away at the deficit until it was just a 29-25 game midway through the frame.

Peabody needed to respond, and the Tanners did just that. Almost like flipping a switch, Peabody started knocking shots down left and right to stretch the lead back up to double digits and take a 39-27 lead into the final quarter.

That 12-point lead held until there were four minutes to play, when Masconomet went on its final run. The Chieftains cut the deficit to four points with less than a minute to play, but Peabody was able to hold onto the ball and knock down its free throws to help hang on and secure the win.

Peabody (7-1) plays on the road at Revere Monday afternoon (1:30).

The post Peabody girls basketball outlasts Masconomet appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peabody, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Peabody, MA
Education
Peabody, MA
Sports
The Associated Press

State site for free at-home COVID-19 tests to launch soon

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in Washington state said Wednesday that residents will soon be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests through a new state website. The Seattle Times reported that the site is expected to launch within a few days, and the same week that the federal government launched its own test-ordering tool for households across the country.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Five things to know about the New York AG's pursuit of Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made waves late Tuesday night, detailing preliminary evidence from her office's investigation into former President Trump 's family business and accusing the company of repeatedly misrepresenting its assets over the years. The revelations came in court filings asking a judge to order Trump,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern Conference#Highschool#Lomasney Peabody#Chieftains
CBS News

AT&T, Verizon delay 5G debut near some airports following warning of "catastrophic disruption" to travel

Verizon and AT&T are delaying the launch of their 5G technology near some airports just a day before their planned rollouts, the carriers confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday. The delays come after chief executives of America's largest airlines warned of "catastrophic disruption" to travel and shipping operations should the technology not be limited around U.S. airports.
TRAVEL
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy