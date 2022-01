ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Bay Area's Local Kitchens is opening a new location in Roseville in late February, which will be its first in the Greater Sacramento area. "Local kitchens is what we call a micro food hall. So what we do is we bring a bunch of really great local restaurants together under one roof and make it really easy to order takeout or delivery," Jon Goldsmith, the founder and CEO of Local Kitchens, said.

