MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Despite its recent struggles at home, Baylor still knows a thing or two about winning on the road, even when short-handed. LJ Cryer and Matthew Mayer each went on a 3-point tear to set a career high for scoring, and No. 5 Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-68 victory over West Virginia on Tuesday night.

