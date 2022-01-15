ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poor 2nd quarter dooms West Branch in loss to Alliance

By Josh Frketic
 4 days ago

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch boys basketball team lost their first game of the season on Friday, falling to Alliance 57-46 Friday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Warriors were outscored 16-1 in the second quarter and trailed 34-13 at the half.

But West Branch fought back, cutting the deficit down to as few as six points in the fourth quarter but were unable to overcome the early hole.

Dru Deshields led the Warriors with 18 points while Jaxon Hendershott added 16.

For Alliance, four players scored in double figures led by K’Vaughn Davis with 18 points. Diego Allen had 11 while Stephen Gates and Brendan Zurbrugg had 10 apiece.

The Warriors fall to 9-1 on the season while Alliance improves to 8-2.

