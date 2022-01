Trinity Thomas, a senior at the University of Florida, scored not one but two perfect 10s in the Gators' Jan. 16 meet against the University of Alabama. Ahead of this competition, dubbed Equality Night, Thomas had earned a 10.00 on three out of the four gymnastics events during her NCAA career: bars, beam, and floor. Then, her 10.00-scoring Yurchenko one-and-a-half vault over the weekend secured what's called a "Gym Slam" — getting a 10.00 on every single event. According to the Florida Gators, she is the 12th gymnast in the country to complete this "Gym Slam," and she's the first since Olympian and UCLA alumna Kyla Ross in 2019.

