PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The big spike in COVID-19 cases in the DMV region appears to have peaked, according to figures from the region's health departments. The COVID spike crested in Maryland on Jan. 8, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The 7-day average stood at 16,163 new cases per day at the highest point. On Monday, Jan. 17, the average had fallen to 9,820.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO