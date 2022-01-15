ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Balanced Pistons shut down Raptors in blowout

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1sqG_0dmMQTAD00

Trey Lyles had 21 points and seven rebounds off the bench and the host Detroit Pistons defeated the Toronto Raptors 103-87 on Friday.

Cade Cunningham had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Hamidou Diallo supplied 18 points with six rebounds. Saddiq Bey contributed 15 points and Josh Jackson added 13 off the bench for Detroit, which held Toronto to 32.2 percent shooting.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 24 points and 10 rebounds, though he shot 6-for-21 from the field, and Pascal Siakam supplied 23 points and 11 rebounds.

OG Anunoby tossed in 16 points and Chris Boucher chipped in 10.

Lyles had 15 points by halftime and Diallo added 12 as the Pistons jumped to a 56-43 lead. The Raptors were held to 28.6 percent shooting as only Anunoby, who had 14 points, got into an offensive groove.

Cunningham had nine first-quarter points as the Pistons gained an early 11-point advantage. A Siakam basket early in the second quarter cut Detroit’s lead to two points.

The Pistons then outscored the Raptors 25-14 the remainder of the half. Detroit’s biggest first-half lead was 16 at 54-38 when Cunningham made a floater.

Diallo made a dunk midway through the third quarter to give Detroit a 69-51 lead. The Raptors then scored the next nine points with Siakam converting a three-point play and assisting on two 3-point buckets.

The Pistons quickly responded, as they finished the quarter on a 14-6 run for an 83-66 lead. Cory Joseph ended Toronto’s run with a 3-pointer, then set up Cunningham for a layup. Jackson had a three-point play and Lyles scored Detroit’s last four points of the quarter.

Jackson fired in a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the fourth and increase Detroit’s lead to 20. VanVleet made two 3-pointers to cut Detroit’s lead to 91-78 with 5:37 remaining. A VanVleet steal and assist on a Precious Achiuwa layup, followed by a VanVleet 3, sliced the Pistons’ lead to eight.

Killian Hayes ended Toronto’s 13-0 run with a layup. The Raptors couldn’t get closer than eight points the rest of the way.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Hamidou Diallo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Fred Vanvleet
firstsportz.com

Klay Thompson suggested Lakers’ Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontcourt is ‘one of the best’ in NBA

When the Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James in 2018, the world of NBA thought, that the most iconic team in the NBA could once again gain their reputation by making a run for the championship alongside all young players like Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart among others. But after the misfortune of the first season, the purple and gold army roped in young Anthony Davis alongside the King in order to make a bid for the championship, which surely caught the eyes of Klay Thomspon.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#The Toronto Raptors
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Tiana White

Zion Williamson was certainly one of the biggest prospects that entered the NBA back in 2019. His size combined with his brute strength and skills made him a dominant force for Duke University which eventually translated into him getting drafted as the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. In fact, he has been compared to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Although he is easily the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, injuries have sidelined his young career. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Tiana White.
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Reveals Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Were Jealous Of Him During His Stint With The Lakers: "They Would Be So Envious Of Me... They Couldn't Stand Me On That Damn Team."

Dennis Rodman was always an eccentric player, he acted differently to what was expected of him and NBA players in general while being one of the greatest to ever play the game at the same time. Despite being undersized, Rodman was an incredible defender and rebounder, his tenacity on the floor was unmatched by anyone. This made him quite a valuable asset to teams and led to a stint with the Kobe-Shaq Lakers in 1999.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
sneakernews.com

Scottie Pippen’s 1992 Dream Team Sneakers Are Returning 30 Years Later

Scottie Pippen’s name popped up more than expected in 2021. Not for his hot takes in basketball analysis, or even for his attachment to his popular Nike footwear from the 1990s. The six-time NBA champion definitely made headlines for saying some controversial stuff to promote his new book Unguarded, a memoir that in part discusses the Bulls dynasty and playing with Jordan. Simply put, he wasn’t happy with The Last Dance, the 2020 ESPN documentary that gave fans the most one-on-one access to the GOAT; Pippen, who felt the shadow for the entirety of his career, about had it with his portrayal in the 10-part series.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving drops truth bomb on possibly getting vaccinated after Kevin Durant injury

The Brooklyn Nets headed to Ohio to battle Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It would be the first full game they would play without their superstar Kevin Durant since he sprained his MCL during the home win versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Since this one was not in Brooklyn, they would have Kyrie Irving available to take on his former team. James Harden was available as well.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy