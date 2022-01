One of the directors for Batgirl responded to Leslie Grace’s suit haters with an iconic Batman meme. After years in development, production on the upcoming DC Extended Universe film Batgirl is now underway. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are in the directors’ chair for this film, and In the Heights star Leslie Grace will bring Barbara Gordon to life. We just got our first official look at the Batgirl suit, and while many fans are quite pleased with the results, some have criticized it for looking too much like a cosplay.

