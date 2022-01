BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland taxpayers will have three extra months to file their 2021 state individual income taxes. Maryland is extending the filing and payment deadline for individual income taxes until July 15 to help families struggling financially due to the pandemic, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday. “We decided on this deadline extension because Marylanders are still feeling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of our small businesses are still feeling that,” Franchot said. “Three extra months will help ease the financial burden on taxpayers who owe us money.” The deadline extension will be applied automatically, Franchot said, and it...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO