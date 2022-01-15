Burrow-Chase connection from LSU to Bengals, ‘Joe Cool’ aura

After Super Wild Card Weekend, just eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs. The teams that won their divisions and earned home field advantage continued to play well, and just one Wild Card team was able to pick up a road playoff win. All eight teams are just three victories away from being crowned Super […]
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the Saints missing the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2016, many Louisiana football fans are gravitating toward the Cincinnati Bengals, where former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are maintaining their postseason interest. Those dynamic young stars led Cincinnati to a...
Former LSU football quarterback Joe Burrow is the hottest player in the NFL right now. On Saturday, Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first playoff win in over 30 years. That win came just two years after the franchise went 2-14. The biggest difference in those two years has...
Being a Cincinnati Bengals fan for half my life had become counterproductive. For the entirety of the 1990s, it didn’t produce happiness or fun or pride. More often, it was attached to frustration, embarrassment or outright shame. Sometime after moving from my home state of Ohio, disconnection joined the...
The Kansas City Chiefs officially booked their ticket to a rematch with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round after blowing out the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. As we all know, Patrick Mahomes and Co. beat the Bills 38-24 last season in the AFC title game and...
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
