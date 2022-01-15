PREP BASKETBALL: No. 2 Good Hope downs Oneonta 53-39 to clinch top area seed, Raiders race past Redskins 64-49

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Both of the Good Hope varsity squads were on their home court at D.E. Ryan Gymnasium Friday night, and both were there for a massive matchup against the Oneonta Redskins. The Lady Raiders had an opportunity to secure the top seed in Area 11 with a win over the Lady Redskins and they did just that, pulling away in the second half to defeat Oneonta 53-39. In the boys’ game, the Raiders led the Redskins by just one at halftime, but they pulled away in the third quarter and capped off a dominant second half to collect a big, 64-49 win over Oneonta.

Good Hope 53 – Oneonta 39 (Varsity Girls)

Hosting rights for this year’s 4A, Area 11 Tournament were up for grabs when Good Hope met Oneonta Friday night and the Lady Raiders took care of business. A three-pointer by Bailey Tetro gave them a 3-0 lead to start the game and after a response from the Lady Redskins on the other end, Ivey Maddox drilled a three to put Good Hope back in front 6-5. A basket by Rudi Derrick and a pair of free throws from Maddox stretched the lead to 10-5 with two minutes remaining in the first. Charly Johnson split a pair of shots from the free throw line in the final moments of the period and the Lady Raiders went into the second quarter leading 11-7.

Baskets by Johnson and Bailey Tetro extended Good Hope’s lead to 15-7 early in the second and Johnson’s next basket made it a 10-point game with five minutes remaining in the opening half. Maddox drained a three to make it a 20-11 game later in the period and Kyndall Seal nailed a three-pointer of her own to put the Lady Raiders up by 10 with around a minute to play in the second. Good Hope got on the board one more time before the buzzer when Derrick laid one in with just a few seconds on the clock and the Lady Raiders went into the halftime break leading 25-15.

Seal stayed hot from long range and knocked down another three at the start of the third quarter. Heather Tetro netted a pair of free throws to make it to stretch the lead to 30-15 and Maddox followed with her third and fourth three-pointers of the night to make it a 36-21 game with less than three minutes remaining in the period. Johnson hit three of her next four free throw attempts to add to the lead and Renee Mcleod laid one in at the buzzer to give the Lady Raiders a 41-29 advantage going into the final frame.

Oneonta didn’t make it easy for Good Hope to pull away in the fourth but back to back three-pointers by Seal allowed the Lady Raiders to move ahead 48-32 midway through the period. Maddox nailed her fifth three-pointer of the night to make it a 51-39 game with less than two minutes to play and Good Hope held on to defeat the Lady Redskins 53-39.

Maddox led the way for the Lady Raiders with 19 points in the win. Heather Tetro and Johnson each finished with eight, Seal added seven and Bailey Tetro posted five. Good Hope improves to 19-3 with the win and extends its winning streak to seven straight games. The Lady Raiders will be back on the court at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum Monday at 1:30 p.m. to play Scottsboro in this year’s MLK Classic.

Good Hope 64 – Oneonta 49 (Varsity Boys)

The Raiders got off to as hot a start as they could’ve hoped in their clash with Oneonta. Tanner Malin drilled back to back three-pointers to start the game and put Good Hope in front 6-0 and Colton Lindsey followed him with another three to make it a 9-0 game right out of the gate. After Malin split a pair of free throws, Jacob Haynes knocked down two shots from the line to make it 12-4 with less than two minutes to play in the first and K’mal Bell laid one in just before the buzzer to give the Raiders a 14-4 lead going into the second quarter.

A free throw from Noah Barnette and a Weston Hancock basket put Good Hope on top 17-4 early in the second but that’s when the momentum of the game began to shift. The Redskins tightened up on defense, began to hit some shots on the other end and after an 11-0 run, the Raider lead was down to 17-15. Hancock stopped the run with a pair of buckets to build the lead to 21-17 with two minutes remaining in the first half but Oneonta knocked down a three-pointer in the final minute of the period to cut the lead to 21-20 at the break.

Good Hope started the second half nearly as fast as they did the first. Baskets by Bell and Lindsey stretched the lead to 25-20 and Malin got a floater to drop in and make it a 7-point game. A free throw from Lindsey made it a 28-20 game and Malin laid in back to back baskets to extend the lead to 32-23 midway through the third quarter. Malin scored through a foul and converted the three-point play at the line to build the lead to 12 and the run continued for the Raiders. Lindsey drilled a three from the corner to extend the lead to 38-23 and Charlie O’neil scored his first basket of the night to make it 40-23. Hancock buried a three-pointer to add to the lead with two minutes to play in the third and after a pair of Malin free throws, Bell laid one in just before the buzzer to give Good Hope a commanding, 47-27 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Raiders outscored Oneonta 26-7 in the third quarter.

Bell scored inside to make it a 49-29 game early in the fourth and after a pair of threes from the Redskins on the other end, Lindsey answered with another three-pointer of his own to keep Good Hope in front 52-35. Bell’s big night continued with another basket inside to make it 54-35 midway through the final period, and he added a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to 21 with three minutes on the clock. The Raiders finished strong, adding to their lead in the final two minutes with a pair of baskets from Malin and scores by Bell and Haynes on their way to an impressive, 64-49 area win over Oneonta.

Malin led Good Hope with 22 points in the win. Bell added 14, Lindsey posted 12 and Hancock finished with nine. The Raiders will be at Tom Drake Coliseum Monday to play Deshler at noon in this year’s MLK Classic.

