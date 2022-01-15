City boys swimming: Craig falls to Middleton; Parker loses at Madison East

Ben Witt had a big night for the Janesville Craig boys swimming team in a 114-56 loss to state seventh-ranked Middleton in the Craig pool Friday night.

“Middleton is a big team with a lot of talent,” Craig coach Matthew Palma said after the Big Eight Conference dual meet. “Our guys still showed up and competed against them.

“We mixed up the races tonight and most of the guys swam some new events. It was a good opportunity for them to get a time in an event they don’t normally compete in.”

Witt won the 100-yard backstroke in 57.32 seconds and the 100 backstroke in :57.32. He also swam on the second-place 200 medley relay and the third-place 400 freestyle relay.

Craig’s other event winner was Jameson Punzel, who won the 200 individual medley (2:11.28) after swimming on the 200 medley relay team.

MIDDLETON 114, JANESVILLE CRAIG 56

200-yard medley relay—1, Middleton, 1:42.53; 2, Craig (Ben Witt, Nolan Schoof, Jameson Punzel, David Cummings), 1:50.15; 3, Craig (Carter Pichler, Colin Van Sickle, Christian Kneisel, James Gansen), 2:01.64. 200 freestyle—1, Cowan Vitense, M, 1:55.17; 2, Jackson Esteves, M, 1:56.01; 3, Caleb Davey, M, 2:05.88. 200 individual medley—1, Punzel, JC, 2:11.28; 2, Luke Lamers, M, 2:16.55; 3, Liam Mair, M, 2:25.86. 50 freestyle—1, Nick Chirafisi, M, :22.92; 2, Noah Dorn, M, :24.27; 3, Van Sickle, JC, :25.29. 100 butterfly—1, Tony Peters, M, :57.09; 2, Cummings, JC, 1:02.18; 3, Colin Gabert, M, 1:03.30. 100 freestyle—1, Theo Wolf, M, :52.34; 2, Henry Bobachek, M, :54.46; 3, Punzel, JC, :54.89. 500 freestyle—1, Ben Witt, JC, 4:58.01; 2, Gabert, M, 5:28.74; 3, Lamers, M, 5:35.07. 200 freestyle relay—1, Middleton, 1:33.35; 2, Middleton, 1:37.66; 3, Middleton, 1:42.10. 100 backstroke—1, Witt, JC, :57.32; 2, Peters, M, 1:02.10; 3, Benjamin Niesen, M, 1:02.20. 100 breaststroke—1, Jack Madoch, M, 1:06.92; 2, Esteves, M, 1:10.14; 3, Kniesel, JC, 1:19.51. 400 freestyle relay—1, Middleton, 3:27.84; 2, Middleton, 3:35.22; 3, Craig (Punzel, Cummings, Schoof, Witt), 3:36.45. At Janesville Craig.

Madison East 84, Janesville Parker 64—The visiting Vikings won six of 11 events, but Madison East’s depth added up to a Big Eight Conference dual-meet victory.

Parker’s Bradley Warda won the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.26) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:39.82) along with Zhander Rowley, Zachary Payne and Quentin Houllier.

Houllier won the 100 freestyle (:57.55), Payne won the 500 free (5:39.64) and Rowley won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.64).

MADISON EAST 84, JANESVILLE PARKER 64

200-yard medley relay—1, Madison East, 1:51.56; 2, Parker (Quentin Houllier, Zhander Rowley, Ryan Erickson, Mason Lamb), 2:05.13; 3, Madison East, 2:09.57. 200 freestyle—1, Ben Connor, ME, 1:57.81; 2, Zachary Payne, JP, 2:03.63; 3, Erickson, JP, 2:23.30. 200 individual medley—1, Smith Connor, ME, 2:02.50; 2, Rowley, JP, 2:09.51; 3, Noah Ehresman, ME, 2:40.40. 50 freestyle—1, Grant Haselow, ME, :24.90; 2, Houllier, JP, :24.99; 3, Ryeven Zoromski, ME, :26.48. 100 butterfly—1, Bradley Warda, JP, 1:03.26; 2, Julian Sailing, ME, 1:17.15; 3, Rylan Pagel, JP, 1:23.59. 100 freestyle—1, Houllier, JP, :57.55; 2, Caden Perez, ME, :57.96; 3, Zoromski, ME, 1:00.15. 500 freestyle—1, Payne, JP, 5:39.64; 2, Noah Ehresman, ME, 6:45.43; 3, Zac Kestin, ME, 7:22.53. 200 freestyle relay—1, Parker (Warda, Rowley, Payne, Houllier), 1:39.82; 2, Madison East, 1:52.09. 100 backstroke—1, Connor, ME, :54.84; 2, Connor, ME, :56.53; 3, Grant Haselow, ME, 1:04.66. 100 breaststroke—1, Rowley, JP, 1:05.64; 2, Will Huttleston, ME, 1:23.61; 3, Brennan Lovell, JP, 1:23.69. 400 freestyle relay—1, Madison East, 3:41.22; 2, Parker (Payne, Pagel, Erickson, Warda), 4:07.63; 3, Madison East, 4:58.69. At Madison East.

Rowley leads Parker at Manitowoc—Zhander Rowley won two individual events to lead the Vikings to a sixth-place finish in the Manitowoc Invitational on Saturday.

Rowley, a senior, won the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, and was also a member of Parker’s winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Team scores: Manitowoc 470; Two Rivers 307; Brillion/Valders 301; Kiel 284; West Bend 280; Janesville Parker 265; Port Washington 170.

Individual results

200 medley relay—1. Parker (Quentin Hollier, Zhander Rowley, Zach Payne, Brad Warda) 1:51:83. 200 freestyle—David Suttner (BVC) 1:53.27. 200 individual medley—1. Nolan Zam (TR) 2:16.67. 50 freestyle—1. Drew Crees (M) 24.292. Hollier (JP) 24.95. 100 butterfly—1. David Keppert (WB) 1:00.38. 500 freestyle—1. Zhander Rowley (JP) 5:16.09. 200 freestyle relay—1. Manitowoc 1:38.52; 3. Parker (Houllier, Ryan Erickson, Payne, Warda) 1:42.77. 100 backstroke—1. Ian Ressler (WH) 1:02.87; 2. Payne (JP) 1:04.31. 100 breaststroke—1. Rowley (JP) 1:03.6. 400 freestyle relay—1. Parker (Warda, Rowley, Houllier, Payne) 3:35.95.