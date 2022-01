I’ve got three feral cats: a mom and her two offspring who are now 2 years old. I caught the offspring when they were around 8 months old and took them in to be spayed and vaccinated. I would like to catch them again to have follow-up vaccinations. The only problem is, they will not go near the live trap I used to catch them originally. Do you have any novel ideas on what I can use to trap them?

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO