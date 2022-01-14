ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Booker T Explains How Jade Cargill Reminds Him Of Goldberg, Calls Her A Money-Drawing Talent

 5 days ago

To Booker T, she's the female version of Bill Goldberg. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend sang the praises of the first-ever TBS Women's Champion in AEW during a recent nistallment of his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, explaining how she's something new for the women's scene and why she reminds...

PWMania

Jim Ross Says Jade Cargill Still Has “A Lot Of Work To Do”

Jim Ross recently stated on his Grilling JR podcast that he believes AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill still has a lot of work left to do in her development. Cargill played for the Jacksonville University basketball team before getting into wrestling and is undefeated thus far in her AEW career.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
WWE
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tipped to not be given green light in Las Vegas

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Las Vegas is unlikely to be sanctioned.Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that strict rules set by the Nevada State Athletic Commission mean that an exhibition encounter will not be licensed. Paul and Tyson are said to be in discussions over a bout, with organisers hoping a clash between the Youtube personality and former undisputed heavyweight champion could generate £36million if held in the American city.Yet Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, does not think it would be approved even as reports suggest a verbal agreement between the pair may...
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Ross Reveals The Recent Advice He Gave To Jade Cargill, More

During a recent edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the recent advice he gave to Jade Cargill, whether she could become a babyface in AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Look

Over the last two years fans have seen many WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2021 fans saw Eva Marie make her return to WWE programming. In the weeks leading up to Eva Marie’s return WWE started airing vignettes showing that Eva Marie would be returning with pink hair, but the former WWE star revealed on social media that she recently dyed her hair red.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Says He Saw Vignette That Mustafa Ali Pitched To WWE

During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast wrestling legend Booker T gave his thoughts on the fact that Mustafa Ali has requested his release. The experienced star believes that he is making the right decision overall. “If you don’t feel happy somewhere, the best thing for you is to get...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Thunder Rosa On Why She Knew Jade Cargill Would Be Signed By AEW

Thunder Rosa says the pressure will be on Jade Cargill now that Cargill is the first TBS Champion in AEW. Rosa also says Cargill is putting in the work necessary to meet the next challenge in her career. “Jade, she’s working really hard man,” Rosa told Throwing Down w/Renee &...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Thunder Rosa Says Jade Cargill Is Working Really Hard In AEW, Talks Signing

During a recent appearance on the “Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate” podcast, AEW Superstar Thunder Rosa commented on Jade Cargill winning the TBS Championship, how hard she’s been working in AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T Weighs In On Mustafa Ali Asking For WWE Release

Booker T recently shared his thoughts on Mustafa Ali announcing that he’d asked for his release from WWE. As previously reported, Ali announced over the weekend that he’d requested his release, noting:. “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Renee Paquette Asked Former WWE Star If They Were Dating Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley have been a couple for some time now, and in recent years they’ve gone on to get married and welcome a child into the world together. But all good things come from humble beginnings, and there was once a point in time when Renee and Jon were just getting to know one another.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Pans Hulk Hogan’s “Stupid” COVID-19 Comment

During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed Hulk Hogan’s recent comments about the death of Betty White and Sidney Potier in relation to the COVID-19 vaccine. “The Hulk Hogan comment saying Betty White and Sidney Poitier got the jab,” Booker said. “That’s what...
PUBLIC HEALTH

