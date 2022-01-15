Hospital staff, first responders show 'great resilience' despite COVID-19 challenges

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, two groups who have seen its effects first hand are first responders and hospital staff. Hospitals across the country continue to see the virus enter their doors in waves, and the Omicron variant has sent those numbers spiraling upward.

“First responders thought they were getting COVID under control and here comes another round,” said Deborah Gaither, Gadsden-Etowah EMA director. “Responders' hopes were dampened and they are striving yet again to gain some ground on this global pandemic.”

Still, Gaither said it’s hard to measure who’s been most affected. “Each responding group in Etowah County has been affected in different ways and most of those filter to another responding agency,” she added. “Where one is affected, all are affected.”

One of the other issues affecting both hospitals and first responders is staffing. Gaither said most departments are experiencing a lack of employees, which leads to current employees being fatigued “mentally and physically.”

Hospitals are aiding their workers in the surge by continuing to offer them “a safe working and patient care environment,” according to Gadsden Regional Hospital’s marketing manager, Whitney Alexander.

“Our hospital is prepared to continue to provide safe, quality care,” she said. “Our employees are trained medical professionals who have managed through surges over the past two years. I am confident they will continue to show resilience and teamwork.”

Alexander added that hospital workers have been encouraged to receive their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, saying that it is “the most effective weapon we have to prevent serious illness.”

The hospital staff, along with patients, vendors and other visitors, are still required to wear face masks in the hospital.

Both Gaither and Alexander commended first responders and hospital staff for their resilience over the course of the past almost two years.

“I must say they are all resilient and do it day in and day out to serve their public,” commented Gaither.

“The entire hospital team has shown great resilience over the past two years. This is a team of people who are dedicated to our community, and we are committed to fighting this virus,” Alexander said, “Every single employee at Gadsden Regional has been affected by COVID in some way, but our commitment to serving our patients helps us continue to fight.”

Gather and Alexander both asked the public to help ease things for hospital workers and first responders by avoiding the emergency rooms if at all possible.

“This will allow our ER team to remain focused on addressing medical emergencies and treatment,” Alexander said.

Gaither added, “The ER is not a testing site. Go to your local health department to be tested or to receive a vaccination for COVID.”

If you are in need of a COVID-19 test to return to normal activities, Alexander said you can find where to get one without going to the hospital at https://dph1.adph.state.al.us/covid-19/.

She also said that, at this time, Gadsden Regional is not offering monoclonal antibody infusions.

Gaither added, “Of course, wear a mask, wash your hands or sanitize often, social distance and get Vaccinated. Stay home from work, church or school if you have a temp or if COVID symptoms occur.”