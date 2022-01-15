County health department plans drive-thru COVID-19 testing/vaccine clinic Tuesday

With COVID-19 cases locally topping 1,000 so far in 2022, and schools switching to e-learning to try to quell the spread of the virus, the Etowah County Health Department is offering drive-thru testing and vaccinations Tuesday.

The department will host the testing/vaccination clinic at North Glencoe Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Vaccinations will be available for ages 12 and older.

The church, at 1119 Chastain Blvd. (U.S. Highway 431), Gadsden, has partnered with the health department in previous clinics, and does so annual for a drive-thru flu vaccination effort.

For more information, contact the health department at 256-547-6311.