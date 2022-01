The Alaskan Bush People stars, who share 1½-year-old son River, got married on Sunday surrounded by friends and family, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. "It feels really good to be a married man, I've loved Raiven a long time and it's a honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife," Bear tells PEOPLE of the big day. "She is the most beautiful woman I've ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she's the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO