Mobile, AL

Only on WKRG News 5: An inside look at Mobile's regional SWAT training center

By Dana Winter
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile is home to the area’s regional SWAT training program. Mobile Police invited WKRG News 5 along, showing us an exclusive look at what kind of training goes into being a SWAT officer.

We cannot tell you exactly where the training facility is, but these officers are placed in realistic scenarios which keep them and our communities safe.

The facility trains officers across the Gulf Coast. While WKRG News 5 was there, there were officers from Saraland, Mobile, Spanish Fort, Coastal Community College and the University of Auburn.

“This is one of the premier schools in this region and we’re really proud to be able to host it,” said Prine.

The day of testing involves four different scenarios SWAT officers can expect to run into in real life. We’re not able to show you some of the training because then the bad guys would know.

“Their tactics and training they learn is a highly skilled operation, and it’s it’s so important, especially on what we call high risk arrest or high risk warrants, and so there’s special training that goes in with that because the type of individuals that we’re looking for,” said Prine.

Some of the training looks like what you’d expect to see, but other parts use technology like throwable robot cameras helping keep our officers safe.

We asked Chief Paul Prine what he wants you to know about Mobile’s SWAT training. He said, “They’re officers when they are needed They are highly trained and they are highly the best officers that we have to offer to combat those type of crimes that we need to deal with.”

Each training session lasts one week.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

