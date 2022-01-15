Federal testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home
Daily Hampshire Gazette
4 days ago
WASHINGTON — The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday as the White House looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home. Starting on Jan. 19, the website COVIDTests.gov will provide...
The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. The Biden administration plans to distribute 400 million high-quality N95 masks for adults free of charge starting next week, in the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history, a White House official said on the condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.
The federal government is offering Americans free COVID-19 tests. Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering. Americans can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order. Health officials are encouraging everyone to go through the simple process of...
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administrations plans to announce Wednesday that it will send 400 million free nonsurgical N95 masks to community health centers and pharmacies across the country so more Americans can get the masks that are most protective against COVID-19.
The move follows updated mask guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week that acknowledged cloth masks do not offer as much protection as surgical masks or respirators.
A day ahead of the scheduled rollout of free COVID-19 tests distributed by the Biden administration, some Americans are already placing orders for their free deliveries through a form posted by the U.S. Postal Service.
The White House announced last week that it would publicly launch the site covidtests.gov on Wednesday. However, some early visitors to the website Tuesday morning were already able to see a button to order their free tests — a limited rollout that appears to have been expanded to more visitors later Tuesday afternoon.
Every household is eligible to order four rapid antigen COVID-19 tests for free, to be delivered by the Postal Service, which will begin shipping tests in late January.
The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
As part of the fourth wave of stimulus payments, a large stimulus check will be automatically deposited into the accounts of select Americans around the country this week. Californians are due to get their final wave of stimulus money in the coming weeks. In late December, 180,000 payments totaling $127 million were sent out, with the majority of the funds expected to arrive by the end of January. As part of the state of California’s pandemic response program.
Joe Biden sends its nuclear submarine to Taiwan with several nuclear warheads as its rift with China widens. The US Navy is trying to bolster the president's image after a loss in Afghanistan. The submarine went to a Pacific base in Guam during the weekend by the USS Nevada. Activity...
The Supreme Court decision on the federal vaccine mandate for large workplaces will affect some employers and employees, but not all. It also shouldn't affect vaccine mandates in schools and universities. Deposit PhotosMost local mandates will still stand.
Millions of Americans will begin to get SNAP benefits soon. People will get their benefits at different times in the month, depending on what state they live in. States That Send Out SNAP Benefits Starting On The 1st. People in Alaska and Vermont will get their benefits on the 1st...
Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
Some Americans have had a nice start to 2022 by receiving a $1,400 check of stimulus payment, but there are strict criteria that must be met to receive it. We cover all that people need to know in this article. Parents of newborns, foster children, or adopted children will receive...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Biden, said this week that we are still in the first of five stages of the pandemic, and he cautioned against thinking we are further along than we actually are.
