U.S. Politics

Federal testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday as the White House looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home. Starting on Jan. 19, the website COVIDTests.gov will provide...

www.gazettenet.com

