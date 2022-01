On December 29, two major San Francisco venues with deep ties to the community, El Rio and F8, announced they were closing rather than hosting New Year’s weekend parties. They joined several other clubs like Oasis and The Chapel and many neighborhood bars (including much of the Castro) in foregoing the year’s biggest revenue-generating event, to protect their staff and patrons from the Omicron surge that had been gaining steam. That surge has now led to closures and reduced hours at businesses throughout the country (with an average of 1400+ COVID cases daily in SF).

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO