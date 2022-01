Syracuse, N.Y. — A 39-year-old man reported he was robbed and attacked with a golf club Monday night on the city’s Near West Side, police said. At about 8:20 p.m. the man was walking in the 300 block of Gifford Street when two men, one with a golf club, approached and robbed him, according to a news release issued by Syracuse police.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO