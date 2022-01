Life in the Big 12 Conference means the windshield always has to be bigger than the rearview mirror, whether a team is coming off a big win or a disappointing loss. Two teams will put that theory to the test Tuesday in another matchup between ranked Big 12 teams when 15th-ranked Iowa State and No. 19 Texas Tech square off at Lubbock, Texas.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO