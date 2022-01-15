ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Romantic comedy movie begins filming in the Rio Grande Valley

By Adam Cardona
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The valley is becoming a destination for filmmakers. Now, a new production is making its way to Cameron County.

A new romantic comedy movie titled Switch Up kicked off production with a press conference at South Padre Island.

The film’s production crew and cast were present to discuss their roles, the film’s plot and the impact it will have on the Rio Grande Valley.

“We never knew that this place existed. It’s great that we’re doing this movie here and it’s important, many times you do movies in places where they pretend they’re somewhere else. Here this is what it is, we’re showing Brownsville, South Padre,” said lead actor, Cristian de la Fuente.

Julieth Restrepo, a leading actor in the film, said she was impressed with the RGV from the moment she arrived.

“I’m so happy to be here, and I think it’s magical and I feel the warmth of the people. I feel like it’s a welcoming place,” she said.

The film is a love story that will include comedy and music, but also touch on a serious subject.

“With Switch Up , we’re bringing light to an issue that we have, which is homelessness and in order to put light on the issue, we’re telling it in a lovely setting,” said director and producer, Tara Pirnia.

She said some of the settings for the movie will be South Padre Island, San Benito, the Port of Brownsville, and Brownsville.

The former KVEO-TV studios in Brownsville have been transformed into several sets for the film.

Marcela Ronquillo, a producer of the film, said there will be castings and opportunities for filming around South Texas.

“We want to make this a film destination in the future for more motion pictures, for more films to happen in the valley,” she said.

She said filming will take place until the end of February and there are several opportunities being looked at to feature the film, including Netflix.

