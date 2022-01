If you've traveled along American Legion Highway where Fall River meets the Tiverton line over the past year, then this abandoned camper story should pique your interest. There's no way you could have missed this massive 1998 Chevrolet recreational vechicle that clearly needed some work done to it. Day in and day out, there was no sign of life or anyone living inside the camper, making it appear to be dumped and abandoned. However, someone was either digging around over the past week or coming and going when no one was around, since somedays the door would be wide open and other days it was tied shut.

TIVERTON, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO