Big wind sweeping through the Valley soon

By Bryan Hale
 4 days ago

Folks in the Valley are used to breezy days but even the most experienced RGV resident will be impressed with the north winds coming down Saturday morning.

A major cold front is set to pass through the Valley by 8 am Saturday and it will open the gate for a gush of north wind blowing through at 35 mph and gusting past 40 mph for a big chunk of the day.

With sustained winds expected to be so strong the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Saturday until 6 pm. Be sure to watch for any tree limbs and other debris on the roads.

Winds along the coast will be kicking up the waters so coastal flood and high surf advisories will also be in effect along the shore. If you like to surf and, risk it for the biscuit, please surf with a friend.

Since a ton of cool, dry air will invade the Valley quickly; a fire weather warning will also be in effect Saturday so please don’t do any outdoor burning.

The north wind will drop temperatures too. Daytime highs in the mid 60’s for Saturday while overnight lows will dip near 40 Sunday morning. Sunday will be sunny and dry with weakening winds and a high near 60 degrees.

