ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New emergency orders issued to help understaffed Mass. hospitals

By Morgan Rousseau
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Hospitals are also seeing many more patients than usual, mostly due to non-COVID-19-related reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMS9t_0dmMFnBs00
Medical workers treat a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Allison Dinner / Bloomberg News

As the COVID-19 surge rages, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office on Friday issued new emergency orders meant to help overwhelmed Massachusetts hospitals amid unprecedented staffing shortages.

In an announcement, Baker’s office said the new measures are “intended to ensure acute hospitals can serve those in need of acute care.”

The strain of staffing shortages across the state’s healthcare system has contributed to the loss of about 700 medical, surgical, and ICU hospital beds since the beginning of 2021. The shortage comes as hospitals are seeing an uptick in patients — the majority due to non-COVID-19-related reasons, Baker’s office said.

To help short-staffed hospitals, the Department of Public Health (DPH) issued orders to:

  • Curtail unnecessary emergency visits for non-emergency services
  • Allow qualified physician assistants to practice independently
  • Provide greater staffing flexibility for dialysis units
  • Allow foreign-trained physicians to qualify for licensure more easily

“Our healthcare system continues to experience significant workforce and capacity constraints due to longer than average hospital stays, separate and apart from the challenges brought on by COVID,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “Working closely with our hospital leaders, these additional actions by DPH will allow for flexibility to preserve our hospital capacity in the coming weeks.”

Breaking down the new DPH orders

Cutting down on unnecessary ER visits

Health officials said people should not seek ER care for routine healthcare needs, including COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Emergency departments statewide are experiencing critical staff shortages and long wait times for care. The order is meant to free up ERs for patients with urgent medical issues. DPH advises people to visit their primary care providers for non-urgent medical issues.

PAs can practice independently

Physician assistants can now practice independently — without physician supervision — as long as they work in a provider setting where PAs work together with physicians. To work independently, PAs must also be qualified and practicing within their scope of practice, experience, and training.

Moonlighting for resident flexibility

Resident physicians can now practice “internal moonlighting,” which lets them provide care outside of their specialized training program. This order aims to relieve the burden on parts of the health care system with the highest staffing demands.

Expedited credentials and transfers

This order requires that DPH-licensed facilities speed up credentialing to move along staff transfers between and around hospitals in greatest need of help.

Out-of-hospital dialysis center staffing flexibilities

This order will let out-of-hospital dialysis providers, including hospitals with outpatient dialysis centers, relax staffing level requirements. The on-duty staff will be trained in dialysis care so they can meet the needs of patients.

Foreign-trained physician order

This order will enable expedited licensure of foreign-trained physicians by allowing those with at least two years of post-graduate training, but who do not have a Massachusetts limited license, to qualify for licensure.

Comments / 6

beltsandedman
4d ago

It's almost like it was probably a bad idea for states to fire all these healthcare workers that worked tirelessly and they hailed as heroes all throughout 2020, and then throw them out like yesterday's trash in late 2021? 🤔 Nah, that's crazy talk!

Reply
3
beltsandedman
4d ago

Who would've thought that needlessly firing large numbers of healthcare workers just before cold and flu season would result in severe staff shortages?🤔No one could have seen this coming!🤦

Reply
3
Related
Boston

Mass. reports 56,489 new COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths over 4 days

The state also reported 3,192 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, Jan. 18, 2022. Newly reported cases: 56,489 (includes 4 days, Friday-Monday) Newly reported deaths: 47 (includes 4 days) Total confirmed deaths: 20,497. Newly reported tests: 365,681. Total tests: 37,922,287. Percent positivity (seven-day average): 17.44%. Hospitalized patients: 3,192.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?

NEW YORK (AP) — Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?. Health experts suggest stepping up protection against the highly contagious omicron variant with stronger masks such as N95s or KN95s. It’s especially important now with health care systems under strain, and with people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

New study bolsters case for COVID vaccination during pregnancy

"My hope is that some of this information makes women feel more comfortable getting vaccinated." A new report on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy may allay the fears of some pregnant women concerned about getting the vaccine. A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston

The CDC’s new challenge? Grappling with imperfect science.

The Omicron coronavirus variant is moving much faster than researchers can, worsening a longstanding problem: The agency must make tough decisions with scant data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was long revered for its methodical and meticulous scientific approach. Agencies in other nations modeled themselves after the world’s most highly regarded public health authority, even adopting the name.
SCIENCE
Boston

Escaped fugitive from Shattuck Hospital found in rural Georgia

Darren P. Devine, 30, is wanted on a variety of charges including attempted rape. A man wanted in Massachusetts on a slew of charges, including assault with intent to rape, who had escaped from a Boston hospital in September was found walking along a highway in rural Georgia, according to state police.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Emergency Department#Emergency Services#Health System#Health And Human Services#Icu#Dph#Covid#Working
Boston

Strangulation, humiliation, and fear: A look at the alleged hazing at the Mass. court officer academy

One court officer said they were "petrified" during their time in the academy and "still (have) nightmares" about the experience. A report from an independent probe of the Massachusetts Trial Court Officer Academy found recruits were allegedly subjected to a number of abusive practices, including being assaulted and belittled by instructors, that created a “culture of fear” in the institution.
CHICOPEE, MA
Boston

FBI issues national alert in 2004 disappearance of UMass student

Maura Murray disappeared after crashing her black Saturn on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire. The FBI recently released a nationwide alert regarding Maura Murray, a UMass Amherst nursing student who went missing nearly 18 years ago in Haverhill, New Hampshire. According to her sister Julie Murray, the alert is...
HAVERHILL, NH
Boston

COVID deaths and cases are rising again at US nursing homes

Nursing homes reported a near-record of about 32,000 COVID-19 cases among residents in the week ending Jan. 9. COVID-19 infections are soaring again at U.S. nursing homes because of the omicron wave, and deaths are climbing too, leading to new restrictions on family visits and a renewed push to get more residents and staff members vaccinated and boosted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Boston

Mayor Wu declares cold emergency in Boston for weekend

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our residents and families are protected during this weekend’s extremely cold weather,” she said. Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency in Boston for Saturday due to the extreme cold weather that is forecasted for this time period, according to a statement.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy