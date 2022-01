Murda Beatz Feat. Wale & Blxst – One Shot [Video]

Kendrick Lamar is emerging from the shadows as his company with Dave Free, pgLang, partners with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker for a new feature film with Paramount Pictures. The film will be a live-action comedy that will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his,” as reported by Variety. All four men will produce the project while Paramount will manage theatrical distribution and licensing rights. The untitled film will also be available to stream on...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO