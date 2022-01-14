ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Brown – Iffy [Video]

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a while since we heard from Chris Brown. He makes his return in the new year with a...

He's Back: Chris Brown Returns With Brand New Single "Iffy"

It's been three years since Chris Brown blessed fans with new music. Now the R&B star is back with a brand new single entitled "Iffy", ushering in a brand new era for Team Breezy. On the Eric Bellinger co-written track, Brown creates his very own birthday anthem and pays homage to Kobe Bryant singing:
[OFFICIAL VIDEO] CHRIS BROWN ‘IFFY’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Chris Brown’s back! The world got a teaser of what Breezy was up to when he hit the stage for Rolling Loud in LA toward the end of 2021! Friday he dropped the new song “IFFY” that you heard premiered on Power at Midnight. The video is on a whole new level! There’s even a Transformer in the video dancing! Watch Breezy’s video for “IFFY” below.
Chris Brown
Joseph Kahn
Global Superstar Chris Brown Drops New Track And Video “Iffy”

Global superstar Chris Brown releases new track and video “Iffy” via RCA Records. The single is a testament of Brown’s ability to consistently make catchy singles with infectious beats and memorable lyrics. The Joseph Kahn-directed visual is just what you’d expect from the chart-topping artist – high-quality cinematic effects, smooth vocals and effortless moves.
