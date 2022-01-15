Slain Alameda Co. Sheriff recruit honored, casket transported to Colma funeral home

Ten days after an Alameda County Sherriff's Office recruit was shot and killed near the Bay Bridge toll plaza, his body was transported from the coroner's office to the funeral home where he will be laid to rest.

David Nguyen was 28-years old and driving in his personal vehicle when he was shot. As an eight year veteran of the army before joining the academy, a number of law enforcement officials attended in full uniform to pay their respects.

"It's our way to pay respect to one of our best young recruits," said Sheriff Greg Ahern with Alameda County. He went on to say "We want to make sure he is not forgotten. We want to make sure we can do our best to represent what he was going to be." Working for the sheriff's office was his dream.

"He had so much potential. So much potential," said Ahern.

Speaking to ABC7's Dion Lim in her first on-camera interview shortly after her brother's death, David's sister Barbara recalled seeing her brother's flag-draped body bag . Friday, she and his girlfriend Shanice saw his flag-draped casket loaded into a hearse.

David's death, which is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol comes amid a number of high-profile shooting deaths on Bay Area freeways.

ABC7 has made a number of requests to CHP for specific numbers on freeway shootings in the Bay Area in 2021. Despite pressing the agency for weeks the agency has not provided thorough data for the entire year. However, the partial stats provided to ABC7 show a sharp increase in freeway shootings over 2020.

Sky7 flew overhead as David's body arrived at Woodlawn cemetery in Colma. Together, Barbara and David's girlfriend Shanice kissed his casket and mourned. At times, there were moments of laughter- remembering the good times.

"I just smile thinking about him, everybody loves my brother," said Barbara shortly after David's passing.

According to family and the ACLO Sherriff's Office, David was the breadwinner for his family. His parents, immigrants from Vietnam who live in San Francisco's Bayview and were still too heartbroken to attend today.

"They still need a lot more. If you could do anything for the family that would be wonderful," said Ahern.

The sheriff's office vowed to remember David with dignity, honor and respect. His sister, shared what her brother would have also wanted.

"Care for people, have a genuine heart for people....enjoy the small things in life."