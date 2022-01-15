ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Search underway for car that reportedly went into river after train accident in Rowan County

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search is currently underway after a car reportedly collided with a train and went off into a river in Rowan County.

Salisbury Fire Department received the call before 9 p.m. No other details were provided at this time.

This is a developing story . Queen City News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
