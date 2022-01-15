ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweets for Your Sweetie: Make Your Own Gourmet Valentine Desserts at Home

mountpleasantmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 ounces feuilletine (oven-crisped crepes) In the large pot, heat water until boiling. Place chocolate and peanut butter into a smaller pot, then place it on top of the large pot using the boiling water as a heat source to melt the ingredients. This is called a bain marie....

mountpleasantmagazine.com

FanSided

5 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts for your at home cook!

It’s hard to believe that Valentine’s Day is in a few short weeks. Stores are already getting ready for the loveliest day of the year, and we here at Guilty Eats are ready to celebrate. These five unique items are for every kind of cook on your list — and yes, these are perfect for yourself as well!
charlottesmartypants.com

Smarty Cooking School: Love Vietnamese? Make Your Own Fresh Spring Rolls At Home

My kids LOVE Lang Van restaurant. Love. They will do anything for their fresh spring rolls that you make yourselves at the table. However, I can’t always drop everything and head over there so we have learned how to make our own spring rolls at home. The other day, my teen reminded me that we haven’t made Vietnamese Spring Rolls In.So.Long.Mom. She was right.
Allrecipes.com

18 Mango Desserts Make the Best of This Sweet, Fragrant Fruit

Sweet, fragrant mango is simply delicious when incorporated into a mousse, sorbet, or when served with sticky coconut rice. But don't stop there! We have lots more inspiration for you in this collection of magnificent mango dessert recipes. Choose from mango passion fruit crumble, summery lime-mango shortcakes, a delightfully exotic mango cake, and much more. Whichever recipe you decide to try, you'll be adding a little sunshine to your day!
marthastewart.com

These Homemade Chocolate Treats Are Guaranteed to Make Your Valentine Swoon

From easy marshmallow fudge and peanut butter cups to elegant Earl Grey truffles and chocolate-dipped cherries, these are the most gorgeous—and delicious—chocolates to make for your sweetheart this February 14th. Buying a box of chocolates for your significant other is nice, but we think you can do better....
Clean Eating

Forget Packaged Beef Jerky: Here’s How to Make Your Own (Healthier) Version at Home

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. Salty, crunchy and a little chewy – beef jerky is the ultimate snack. It has all of our fave qualities covered, from texture to rich flavor to satisfying protein. But unfortunately, the convenient ready-to-eat packages of jerky found in the aisle of your local supermarket are loaded with preservatives and additives to make this meaty snack more shelf-stable.
The Dominion Post

DIY: Make your own maze game

BY ALDONA BIRD As winter weather really starts to set in so too can cabin fever. Crafting and games are great ways to stay busy and engaged while spending time cozy indoors. Comb. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
charlottesmartypants.com

Smarty Cooking School: Make Your Own Grain Bowls For Dinner

We made grain bowls for dinner recently, and they were so easy and pretty amazing! These bowls were a perfect last minute meal … I used salmon I picked up at Reid’s and frozen quinoa and frozen brown rice. Kind of cheating but also totally smart. The crispy...
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Sip with a Local Sommelier: Elegant Wines for Love and Celebration

As we enter a new year in 2022, many of us are recognizing how important having meaningful relationships and .pausing to celebrate life are to long-term happiness. That said, I’ve committed to contributing a sommelier column, which may help in reducing the stress of selecting remarkably tasty bottles. These wines achieve a high quality to price ratio, which I look to achieve in all my selections.
romper.com

15 Valentine’s Decorations To Fill Your Home With Love

I always feel like my living room looks totally naked once I take down my Christmas decorations. I usually leave my tree up for the first few days of January, and then immediately replace all of my red, green, silver, and gold decor with swaths of red, pink, and white ahead of Valentine’s Day. From heart-shaped garland to pretty tabletop signs, Valentine’s Day decorations are a festive and fun way to transition from the winter holiday season into a season filled with love.
The Independent

Nut-based chocolates prove a winner for Hotel Chocolat

Chocoholics went nuts for nuts this Christmas and avoided novelty chocolates, according to the boss of Hotel Chocolat Hazelnuts, pistachios, peanut butter and pecan-based chocolates were hugely popular over the festive period, with customers also looking to trade up to bigger boxes of chocolates as families celebrated.Angus Thirlwell, the retailer’s chief executive, told the PA news agency: “We’ve got a peanut butter drinking chocolate that we launched during the pandemic and it’s been a spectacular success for us. I think the nuts are definitely on the rise.”You don't normally see raspberry and pistachio together but it really worksAngus Thirlwell, Hotel...
STACK

Make Your Own Sports Drink

It can be tough having to go from either school, sports practice, or competition straight to the weight room. While it is always best to leave 4-6 hours between sports and strength training to rest and refuel, it isn’t always possible. This is especially true for high school athletes who have little time after school to prepare for extra-curricular activities. Eating too close to sports or strength training can often backfire with cramping, nausea, and the worst case, vomiting everything you just ate! Preparing a “do-it-yourself (DIY)” sports drink either at the beginning of the day or immediately after school/practice before strength training can do a great deal for your performance and ensure that you have the most successful session possible. Liquid nutrition is emptied quickly from the stomach and is easily digested, making the DIY sports drink a great option for any athlete.
The Independent

Cantonese beef is the perfect midweek meal

This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.Beef and onion with mixed peppersServes: 2Ingredients:2 tbsp vegetable oil200g sliced onion200g sliced mixed peppers300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices2 tsp garlic purée2 tsp ginger purée1 tsp ground black pepperFor the sauce:250ml chicken stock1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)1 tbsp oyster sauce2 tsp cornflourMethod:1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to...
