Sweets for Your Sweetie: Make Your Own Gourmet Valentine Desserts at Home

It can be tough having to go from either school, sports practice, or competition straight to the weight room. While it is always best to leave 4-6 hours between sports and strength training to rest and refuel, it isn’t always possible. This is especially true for high school athletes who have little time after school to prepare for extra-curricular activities. Eating too close to sports or strength training can often backfire with cramping, nausea, and the worst case, vomiting everything you just ate! Preparing a “do-it-yourself (DIY)” sports drink either at the beginning of the day or immediately after school/practice before strength training can do a great deal for your performance and ensure that you have the most successful session possible. Liquid nutrition is emptied quickly from the stomach and is easily digested, making the DIY sports drink a great option for any athlete.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 2 DAYS AGO