University of Missouri to tear down Mizzou North

By ABC 17 News Team
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The University of Missouri is now planning to tear down "Mizzou North."

At one point MU was considering selling the property, but will now keep the land and demolish the building instead.

This is part of a larger plan the university announced last March to save millions of dollars that plan included tearing down 8 other buildings.

At this point, there are no immediate plans for the land once Mizzou North is demolished.

The university is aiming for demolition in the late fall or sometime next year.

